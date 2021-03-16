Saltville hires EMS chief

As the first step toward the town assuming control of the rescue squad’s operations, Saltville has hired an EMS chief who will start work on Monday.
Kyle Brewster of North Carolina is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served multiple deployments in the area of military medicine, said Saltville Town Manager Brian Martin.
“Navy corpsmen,” Martin said, “provide medical support in the field to both Navy and Marines. Two of his deployments were with the Navy on around-the-world floats, which is when the Navy sends their battle fleets into different areas of the world. His other deployment was to Iraq with the Marines.”
After serving in the military for about eight years, Brewster has been involved with emergency medical services in North Carolina. Martin said he is married to a Saltville native and they have young children.
“They are eager to return to her family’s roots,” Martin said. “I believe he will be a really good fit for our town.”
Saltville has been looking into taking on the rescue squad as a town agency since late last year. The town council recently adopted a resolution seeking the county’s support in this exploratory effort. Funding support may be sought as town and county budget discussions begin this spring.
Mayor Todd Young said the idea is just a proposal at this time. Candidates for chief were interviewed and their proposals for establishing a rescue squad heard.
“We want the best service possible for the town and its citizens,” Young said. “Like the county looked at a county-wide service, we’re looking at the town operating a service,” said Young.
The town officials say they are looking at numbers and it is too soon to discuss operating the system. They first needed to hear from the chief candidates and determine the town’s financial capability.
“Nothing is set in stone,” said Town Manager Brian Martin. “We’re not sure it’s even feasible. We want to make sure calls are answered. We’re still exploring all options.”
“The town wants the county’s support to see if this is a viable option and if so then move forward with the best situation for the town,” said Curtis Crawford, county emergency management coordinator.
The county is tasked with designating who provides emergency medical services and in what areas, Crawford said. According to state code and the Designated Emergency Response Resolution, the county gives permission to an organization to provide emergency medical services.
Saltville is also looking to the county for funding the School Resource Officer (SRO) for Saltville Elementary School. The town has paid that position as a Saltville police officer for the past three years, but now needs to fund the EMS chief and rescue squad if that project goes forward.
The council discussed the issue on Tuesday after Council member Monica Johnson informed them that the county had that evening voted to authorize applying for a grant to pay for the SRO at Saltville Elementary. Not all council members were in favor of the county funding the position.
Police Chief Erik Puckett asked if his department would be reduced from seven officers to six if the county funds the SRO position but no one had an answer for that question.
Young said he was the one who addressed the issue with several supervisors as well as council members.
“I talked to several of the supervisors,” Young said. “I talked to council. It’s difficult for the town to fund that SRO and we should be allowing the county to do what’s right and provide the SROs.”
When the county began funding SROs at the schools, not every school had its own officer and in several places one officer was shared by two schools. When Saltville Elementary didn’t have its own SRO, the town decided to fund the position as one of its own police officers. But the county has since been able to secure funding to have an SRO in all other schools.
“I’m thankful they are willing to do it,” Young said. “We did it as long as we could. If we continue to do it we will have to increase revenue and the only way to do that is to raise taxes. I appreciate what the county did, to step up and do this.”
This and the funding issues regarding the rescue squad will be discussed during budget workshops for the town and the county.
In other business, the town approved renewing a three-year contract with EMS Inc. to manage the water and sewer operations, and approved accepting bids for mowing services in the town.