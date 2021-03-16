Saltville hires EMS chief

Police Chief Erik Puckett asked if his department would be reduced from seven officers to six if the county funds the SRO position but no one had an answer for that question.

Young said he was the one who addressed the issue with several supervisors as well as council members.

“I talked to several of the supervisors,” Young said. “I talked to council. It’s difficult for the town to fund that SRO and we should be allowing the county to do what’s right and provide the SROs.”

When the county began funding SROs at the schools, not every school had its own officer and in several places one officer was shared by two schools. When Saltville Elementary didn’t have its own SRO, the town decided to fund the position as one of its own police officers. But the county has since been able to secure funding to have an SRO in all other schools.