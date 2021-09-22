Petition seeks to change GW mascot

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Wythe County Public Schools became aware of a student-created petition on Thursday, September 16, 2021,” the statement said. “The aim of the petition appears to be seeking support to change the mascot name at George Wythe High School. This petition was not authorized by George Wythe High School administration or Wythe County Public Schools. The division’s review of the distribution of the petition will be kept confidential as a personnel matter.”

The student said on Monday that she had 50 signatures on the petition so far. She said she has taken some flak from students who think she is dampening school spirit.

“I’m very determined,” she said. “I didn’t do this to take away anyone’s school spirit. I think people are getting the wrong message. I just strongly feel the name should be changed.”

Along with talking about how the term is associated with escaped slaves in Jamaica, the petition discusses the school’s namesake, George Wythe, who was the first signer of the Declaration of Independence and a slaveholder.