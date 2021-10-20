Smyth schools launch program to reward employees

The Smyth County School Board has approved incentive awards for employees beginning in November.

At its October meeting, the board approved a monthly awards program that will provide cash and gifts to bus drivers, cafeteria workers, school custodians, and staff members.

The Extra Mile Award will be awarded to a bus driver with good attendance, good student relationships, a safe driving record, is willing to help with transportation situations beyond their normal daily runs, and who goes above and beyond the call of duty to help children be successful.

The Silver Apron Award will be awarded to a cafeteria employee who has good attendance, good peer and staff relations, good job performance, is concerned about children’s well-being, and is willing to help above and beyond the call of duty.

The Smyth County School Board Mover of Mountains Award will be awarded to a staff member who has good attendance, makes a difference in students’ lives every day, goes above and beyond the call of duty, has good staff relations, good job performance, and is a difference maker.

Smyth County Schools My School Shines Award will be awarded for the cleanest school that reflects aesthetics that are welcoming to students each and every day.