Warner addresses health care and other topics during Bluefield stop

Bluefield, Va. – While checking out the hemp business took a great deal of his time Mark Warner addressed the need for another stimulus package, help for the coal business, health care and extending the time to spend CARES money during his stop at the Bluestone Oct. 30.

Warner said there needs to be another stimulus package with a major emphasis on rebuilding the country’s infrastructure. He said broadband is part of infrastructure now and has to continue to receive federal funding.

“Universal high speed broadband connectivity is a utility. It is not a nice to have,’ he said. Warner cited telehealth as a “lemonade out of lemons’ situation in the health care field. Regina Sayers, director of Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens told Warner 31 percent of people in their service area are medicare eligible.

She said that was a big factor in reimbursement rates for medical care and said many of those people also need help with transportation to and from appointments. She asked him to change the standards to help people get into PACE earlier and easier.

She also expressed a need for personnel. “We have these loan forgiveness programs for doctors we need to extend those to nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists and others,’ he said.