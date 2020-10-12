Griffith talks politics and Coronavirus in Richlands stop

Richlands, Va. – Morgan Griffith has had the Coronavirus but he still isn’t taking any chances.
“I had the coronavirus earlier this summer and even the liberal scientists say you are good for three months from the day you first show symptoms and it is three months today, so I am good for a few more hours,’ he said during a stop in Richlands Oct. 10.
Griffith said there is so much that is still not known about the virus and urged people to be cautious. “If I start answering questions and move toward somebody just tell me to put my mask back on,’ he said.
Griffith joined a study group at the National Institute of Health so scientists can learn about the virus. He serves on the Energy and Commerce committee and they are the policy committee for health care.
Griffith said he believes a vaccine will be available by the end of the year for nursing home patients and other people with high morbidity issues. He said everyone should gain access to it by spring of 2021.
The Congressman does not believe he contacted the virus at the White House and said despite what it looked like on TV the president maintains space between him and crowds and follows CDC guidelines. “He may have let his guard down. We all do from time to time.’ He urged people to be cautious and said the virus is going to be around.
Griffith said the Chinese knew there was a virus in October or November of last year but didn’t tell the US until Dec. 31.’
“If we follow the science we will all be better off,’ he said. Griffith said the effectiveness rate for the vaccine will not be 100 percent and pointed out that the common flu vaccine is not totally effective. While he is running unopposed Griffith spent some time urging the voters to turn out for Trump and Daniel Gade and reminded people he is on the ballot. “I had a dream I was the first sitting Congressman to lose to an unorganized write in,’ he said.
He touted spending equal amounts of money on fossil fuels as on renewable energy. He said India has hundreds of thousands of people without electricity and they will not wait for wind or solar to become available.
The Congressman touted the work of researchers at Va. Tech in developing technology to produce clean coal. Griffith delivered a flag that flew over the capital to Dana Altizer, daughter of the late Emory Altizer, who was the area’s oldest working miner.
Altizer, who passed away, last year, worked in the mines when he was over 80 years of age. He said a plan to use water stored in abandoned coal mines is in its infancy stages but could be a way for the area to attract data centers.
“InVEst Southwest Virginia has proposed this and we are getting the word out that we got all kinds of space underground and a lot of water. It takes water to cool the machinery and we have plenty of water. They have identified six sites.
He said three of the sites have water and the others are just great sites with lots of room that couldn’t be hacked or attacked by enemies. Griffith also presented a check for $1.4 million to county leaders as a grant from the Department of Labor to cover the cost of a job training programs.
