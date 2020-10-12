Griffith talks politics and Coronavirus in Richlands stop

Griffith said the Chinese knew there was a virus in October or November of last year but didn’t tell the US until Dec. 31.’

“If we follow the science we will all be better off,’ he said. Griffith said the effectiveness rate for the vaccine will not be 100 percent and pointed out that the common flu vaccine is not totally effective. While he is running unopposed Griffith spent some time urging the voters to turn out for Trump and Daniel Gade and reminded people he is on the ballot. “I had a dream I was the first sitting Congressman to lose to an unorganized write in,’ he said.

He touted spending equal amounts of money on fossil fuels as on renewable energy. He said India has hundreds of thousands of people without electricity and they will not wait for wind or solar to become available.

The Congressman touted the work of researchers at Va. Tech in developing technology to produce clean coal. Griffith delivered a flag that flew over the capital to Dana Altizer, daughter of the late Emory Altizer, who was the area’s oldest working miner.

Altizer, who passed away, last year, worked in the mines when he was over 80 years of age. He said a plan to use water stored in abandoned coal mines is in its infancy stages but could be a way for the area to attract data centers.