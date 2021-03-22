Authorities identify Marion woman as homicide victim

The victim of a Thursday morning homicide in Marion has been identified as 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer of Marion. The Marion Police Department said the commonwealth's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed her identity.
Greer's body was found inside a home in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street that caught fire early Thursday morning.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the investigation is ongoing.
This weekend, a person of interest in the case, 36-year-old Jason Emory Whittaker, was taken into custody in North Carolina.
The investigation into the woman's death began after Marion Fire-EMS was called out to the home around 2:45 Thursday morning.
When fire crews arrived, the two-story brick home near downtown Marion was in flames, said Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm, who is among those investigating.
After hours of battling the blaze and containing “hot spots,” Hamm said investigators were able to enter the home. The woman's body was found in the kitchen.
The home’s owners were not there when it caught fire.
A warrant for a search executed at the home on Thursday has been sealed from public inspection.
A dog found dead in the home has also been sent for a necropsy, the animal version of an autopsy.
Marion Police Chief John Clair said, “The investigation is continuing, and our condolences go out to her family, friends, and to the community in which we all serve and reside."
Greer, who would have marked her 55th birthday on April 4, was the mother of two sons, a daughter, sister and aunt.