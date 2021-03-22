Authorities identify Marion woman as homicide victim

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After hours of battling the blaze and containing “hot spots,” Hamm said investigators were able to enter the home. The woman's body was found in the kitchen.

The home’s owners were not there when it caught fire.

A warrant for a search executed at the home on Thursday has been sealed from public inspection.

A dog found dead in the home has also been sent for a necropsy, the animal version of an autopsy.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said, “The investigation is continuing, and our condolences go out to her family, friends, and to the community in which we all serve and reside."