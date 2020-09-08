Search of Wytheville hotel leads to drug charge

A maintenance man at a Wytheville hotel is facing a felony drug charge after town police searched his room at the East Main Street business.
John Edward Linaburg was arrested on Aug. 31 and charged with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it after the Wytheville Police Department searched his room at the OYO Hotel.
Deputy Chief Gary Davenport said officers also found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the room.
According to a search warrant affidavit, police got information that Linaburg was trying to sell meth to a female who lives at the hotel.
Someone told police that “Mr. Linaburg could possibly be holding a larger amount due to stating…that he had received a shipment of four ounces,” Detective Kelly White wrote in the warrant.
Set to be arraigned on Sept. 14, Linaburg is free on an $8,000 bond.
According to court records, his criminal record includes prior charges of marijuana distribution, bad checks and marijuana possession.
“Accused has been convicted of multiple counts of distribution of cs (controlled substances) in the past,” a magistrate wrote in court documents.
Linaburg was also working and living at the hotel, then the Rodeway Inn, in 2018 when two women accused him of sexual assault. He was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and rape.
Saying that one accuser had moved out of state and refused to return to court, the prosecution dropped the sexual battery charge in February 2019.
The rape charge, though, was sent to a grand jury in February 2019 after a woman accused Linaburg of sexually assaulting her in a vacant room at the hotel next to his room.
During a preliminary hearing, the woman testified that Linaburg provided her with marijuana for which she offered to pay. She said Linaburg told her she didn’t have to pay and called later the same day and invited her to meet him, which she did. The woman said the motel room was dark with no beds and had a sheet on the floor. “He grabbed me and started pulling down my pants,” she testified. “I just kind of like blacked out.”
In response to questioning by Linaburg’s defense attorney at the preliminary hearing, the woman denied agreeing to provide sexual favors to Linaburg in exchange for drugs.
She also claimed it was her ex-girlfriend who had used her cell phone to send a text message to Linaburg asking for methamphetamine.
Linaburg was indicted on the rape charge, but the commonwealth dropped the charge in June 2019, according to court records.
