SCSO working to locate missing Marion teen

  • Updated
Tanaya Walls
Submitted photo

The Smyth County Sheriff's Office is working to locate a missing Marion teen.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 16-year-old Tanaya Jolie Walls was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 11. 

She is described as black female about 5'8" and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Tanaya has a lotus tattoo on her left heel and a heart tattoo on her right hand.

Anyone with information on Tanaya's whereabouts is asked to call the Smyth County Sheriff's Office at 276-783-7204.

