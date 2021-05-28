At 104, Sugar Grove woman celebrates COVID-19 vaccine

Janelle Hamric knows the toll that highly contagious illnesses and other disasters can take. She also knows how she must respond.
This coming August, Janelle will mark her 105th birthday. Born Aug. 18, 1916 in the Slab Town community, she was a toddler when the Spanish Influenza pandemic struck the world. However, she can remember her mother telling about how they would meet mourners coming down from the cemetery and then encounter others going up to the burial ground. Her mother, Donna Hamm Keesling, instilled in her daughter that the flu pandemic was “a bad, sad time.”
Janelle has her own memories of when one of the most feared diseases in the U.S. devastated the region. In the 1950s, polio shut down some nearby communities and left her husband’s niece and nephew crippled.
The vaccines introduced in 1955 and 1963 virtually stopped polio in its tracks. In the early 1950s, according to the CDC, polio outbreaks led to more than 15,000 cases of paralysis every year. By the 1970s, fewer than 10 cases of polio were documented.
Janelle remembers that vaccine with gratitude.
Recently, the Sugar Grove resident expressed no hesitancy about her readiness to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine the following day. She knew she might experience a reaction as her immune system responds but declared that she had no worries about the possibility.
Regardless, she said, “at my age, I’ll fly away one day soon.”
Nonetheless, Janelle was certain she wants “to protect my friends and myself.” After offering that response to the question of why she wants the vaccine, she asked her own question: “Why not?”
Her advice to others was equally declarative: “Do not be afraid. We should do it.”
Beyond devastating diseases, Janelle has experienced the country’s economic downturns, including its worst, the Great Depression. She’s also witnessed the toll of wars, including both world wars.
For many years, she cared for a quilt her mother made during WWI to raise money for the Red Cross and to honor local men serving in the military. Her mother travelled throughout Rye Valley by horse and buggy soliciting funds for the Red Cross from families who had relatives or friends in the war.
The quilt featured large red crosses appliquéd on white squares with the names of servicemen embroidered on them. When the war ended, Janelle’s mother embroidered gold stars on the squares that contained names of servicemen who had died for their country.
In 2015, Janelle donated the quilt to the National Red Cross Museum in Washington, D.C.
“Momma couldn’t do enough for our brave boys,” Janelle said at the time of the donation.
When the U.S. entered WWII, Janelle’s husband, Herbert Hamric, was among the brave ones.
At the time, the couple lived in Rural Retreat until Herbert had to report to Abilene, Texas, for training. He went on to serve as a medic on a large hospital ship.
Of those years, Janelle said this week, “It was rough.”
After the war, the couple returned to Sugar Grove and settled down. Herb served as the community’s postmaster and Janelle undertook a variety of jobs, but the one that perhaps came most from her soul was teaching music and piano at Sugar Grove’s school.
A love of music was carried in her DNA. Her mother taught music and played the pump organ and piano, while her father, Charles Keesling, sang tenor in the church choir.
Janelle went on to play the organ and piano for her church, Elizabeth United Methodist Church, for 20 years.
In their minds, some can still hear Janelle creating music. In 2017, longtime Teas resident Bob McKinney wrote his childhood memories of Christmas. He told of the annual service at Elizabeth UMC and noted, “We’d usually start off by singing a few Christmas hymns as Mrs. Janelle Hamric played the organ….”
After 51 years of what Janelle describes as a wonderful marriage, Herb died in 1988.
Through that loss and life’s other hard experiences, Janelle has found strength from her family, community, and faith.
Wednesday, she said of Sugar Grove, “This is a good community. I can’t say enough good things about them.”
Of her faith, Janelle said, “We have to have faith to carry us through. We need that.”
To this day, Janelle remembers the message that her Sugar Grove High School commencement speaker, Dr. Paul Worley, delivered when she graduated:
“These four things that I may happy be:
“I pray that God may give to me