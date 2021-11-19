 Skip to main content
Thanks By Giving meal program taking orders
Thanks By Giving meal program taking orders

Happy Thanksgiving

Wytheville’s Thanks By Giving free holiday meal program is taking orders. On the menu are everyone’s holiday favorites: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll and dessert.

This year, organizers hope to surpass the 1,000-meal mark. Last year, volunteers served up and delivered 840 meals.  Most years, organizers plan to feed more people than they did the previous year.

Food assignments are under control, but volunteers are needed to deliver meals Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. To help deliver meals, be at the Wytheville Moose Lodge, 1350 W. Main St., Wytheville, at 10 a.m. You can also volunteer the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving to help wrap up desserts and prepare cranberry sauce servings for Thursday.

The Thanks By Giving free holiday meal program, which turns 29 this year, is a community outreach service of Sunny Hills Church. Organizers raised money for the meals by holding fundraisers and a raffle. There was also some money left from last year’s event.

Wytheville Golf Club chef James Porter will cook most of the food on site at the Moose Lodge.  This year, Wythe Hospice prepared cakes for dessert and St. Paul United Methodist Church is preparing rolls.

As Turkey Day draws closer, Dinger expects more meal requests to roll in. Anyone is eligible for a meal; it is not income-based.

“It is open to anyone who would like a meal,” Dinger said. “Anybody who lives alone or doesn’t want to cook, whatever; they are welcome to take advantage of this.”

Meals will be delivered within the Wytheville town limits only. County residents must pick up their meals at the Moose Lodge or make arrangements to have the meals picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

To order a free meal for Thanksgiving Day, please call or text: 276- 200-4083 before 5 p.m. on Nov. 22

Leave name, address, phone number and number of meals needed. Someone will call back to confirm the orders.

To reach Millie Rothrock, call 228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com

