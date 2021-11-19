Thanks By Giving meal program taking orders

Wytheville’s Thanks By Giving free holiday meal program is taking orders. On the menu are everyone’s holiday favorites: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll and dessert.

This year, organizers hope to surpass the 1,000-meal mark. Last year, volunteers served up and delivered 840 meals. Most years, organizers plan to feed more people than they did the previous year.

Food assignments are under control, but volunteers are needed to deliver meals Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. To help deliver meals, be at the Wytheville Moose Lodge, 1350 W. Main St., Wytheville, at 10 a.m. You can also volunteer the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving to help wrap up desserts and prepare cranberry sauce servings for Thursday.

The Thanks By Giving free holiday meal program, which turns 29 this year, is a community outreach service of Sunny Hills Church. Organizers raised money for the meals by holding fundraisers and a raffle. There was also some money left from last year’s event.

Wytheville Golf Club chef James Porter will cook most of the food on site at the Moose Lodge. This year, Wythe Hospice prepared cakes for dessert and St. Paul United Methodist Church is preparing rolls.

