Holston River Heritage Center reopens for 2021 season

Sixty years have passed since a group of local citizens who loved and had a desire to preserve local history organized the Smyth County Museum & Historical Society on April 25, 1961. Their dream and mission continues today as the Holston River Heritage Center, on Marion’s Main Street, reopens for the 2021 season.

The downtown museum officially opened May 28 and will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. through June. Admission is free with donations accepted.

According to AnnaLeigh DeBord, president of the Smyth County Historical and Museum Society, a decision will be made at the end of June as to what days and hours the museum will be open from that point on.

The museum was last open to the public during Christmas of 2019. The museum was ready for its grand opening in the spring of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic forced staff and volunteers to take a different approach to 2020. For the past year and a half, volunteers and staff have been working on unpacking and putting things away, organizing and cleaning and setting up new displays, anticipating a time when the public could be invited in to take a look at the county’s history once again. During that time, Museum Director Max Wyatt scanned hundreds of photographs into the museum’s software management system.