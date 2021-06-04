Holston River Heritage Center reopens for 2021 season

Sixty years have passed since a group of local citizens who loved and had a desire to preserve local history organized the Smyth County Museum & Historical Society on April 25, 1961. Their dream and mission continues today as the Holston River Heritage Center, on Marion’s Main Street, reopens for the 2021 season.
The downtown museum officially opened May 28 and will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. through June. Admission is free with donations accepted.
According to AnnaLeigh DeBord, president of the Smyth County Historical and Museum Society, a decision will be made at the end of June as to what days and hours the museum will be open from that point on.
The museum was last open to the public during Christmas of 2019. The museum was ready for its grand opening in the spring of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic forced staff and volunteers to take a different approach to 2020. For the past year and a half, volunteers and staff have been working on unpacking and putting things away, organizing and cleaning and setting up new displays, anticipating a time when the public could be invited in to take a look at the county’s history once again. During that time, Museum Director Max Wyatt scanned hundreds of photographs into the museum’s software management system.
A highlight of the museum’s opening is a Native American display featuring items from the collection of Wes Maloyed of Saltville. Maloyed and his ancestors before him have collected Native American items from the area and he has volunteered to loan those items to the museum for visitors to enjoy. All items are from Smyth County, DeBord said.
Other items in the Native American display are from the collection of the late Harold Martin of Chilhowie.
Several other new exhibits are ready for viewing, including the Women of Smyth County display, which highlights several prominent women, including Clara Hill Carner, Evelyn Lawrence, Annabelle Morris Buchanan, Madam Russell, Katherine Killinger, Lucy Crockett Herndon, and Laura Lu Copenhaver.
The fair and festival display includes items from the Chilhowie Apple Festival and the Rich Valley Fair. Among those items is a photograph of the fair circa 1910 depicting the first plane to land in Smyth County and an additional photo circa 1930 from the collection of John Morgan of Saltville. Morgan has donated a copy of a framed stock certificate in the Rich Valley Fair Association purchased by H.L. Morgan in 1914 to the museum.
Other new exhibits of interest include Marion College memorabilia that features a photo of the original building printed on a certificate of graduation from Marion Female College. DeBord said that the museum has college handbooks dating back to 1874.
An addition to the Civil War displays includes a United States Calvary horse bridle found on the battleground in Saltville circa 1960s and a Confederate Army blanket and chair from the home of Captain John Buchanan, Company B of the 45th Virginia Infantry Regiment from 1861 to 1965.
A display celebrating Hungry Mother State Park includes several photos exploring the history of the park and its creation by the Civilian Conservation Corps prior to its opening in 1936. A caption beside a photo of the beach on opening day, June 15, 1936, mentioned that then Virginia Governor George C. Peery spoke at the event. The legend behind Hungry Mother was highlighted along with Mack H. Sturgill’s book, Hungry Mother: History & Legends.
Abijah Thomas’ Octagonal House, built in 1837, and Holston Mills, Thomas’ woolen mill industry on the South Fork of the Holston River, are the subjects of another display.
The history of the town of Marion is included in another new exhibit that includes several photos, a collection of old soda bottles from Marion Bottling Company, pins from the local bowling alley, and a Snurfer board manufactured in the town.
A display on the history of the Smyth County Courthouse includes two gavels, a chair, and a photo of the original courthouse, built in 1834 and razed to make way for the present building in 1905, and other items.
“I am ready to open, ready to have people back here,” said DeBord, as she reflected on the men and women who had the foresight to begin preserving Smyth County’s history 60 years ago when they organized the Smyth County Museum & Historical Society.
Those people are featured on two framed lists included in a display in the large windows facing Marion’s Main Street. Listed as charter members are Mr. G. P. Anderson, Mrs. Julia Anderson, Marvin J. Anderson, Miss Margaret Akins, Dr. Joseph Blalock, Miss Josephine Buchanan, Mrs. Mary Atkins Callan, K.W. Callan, Charles William Callan, Mrs. Clara Hill Carner, Miss Hattie Cassell, Mrs. L. Preston Collins, Raymond Sherwood Cornett, Mrs. W.D. Crismond, W.D. Crismond, Mrs. G.B. Denit, General Guy B. Denit, Mrs. Helen L. Durrschmidt, Mrs. H.B. Eller, H.B. Eller, Mrs. E.P. Ellis, Mrs. A.B. Graybeal, Dr. A.B. Graybeal, Mrs. J.D. Green, Miss May Greiner, Mrs. Beattie Gwyn, Mrs. Rachel S. Hawkins, Mrs. Charles W. Holmes, Charles W. Holmes, Miss Edith Hoover, Mrs. R.C. Kent, J.D. Killinger, J. Leonard Mauck, Mrs. George H. Miles, Miss Elizabeth Neff, M.F. Page, N.C. Peterson, Miss Nelly C. Preston, Fred R. Poe, Mrs. J.H. Reid, Mrs. C.W. Richardson, Mrs. J.S. Roberts, Miss Minnie Rouse, Frank B. Sanders, Mrs. O.E. Sayers, Miss May Scherer, J. Justin Scott, Miss Nell Staley, Mrs. Nell B. Starcher, Mrs. Erma Atkins Williams, and Mrs. George A. Wright.
For more information, call 276-783-7286, email smythcountymuseum@gmail.com or go online to www.smythcountymuseum.org.