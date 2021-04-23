Wytheville Council closes in on new town manager

It appears that the Wytheville Town Council is on the verge of hiring a new town manager when current manager Steve Moore retires June 1. According to the agenda for the Monday’s Council meeting, the Council members will meet in a closed session to discuss the employment contract for town manager.

In an email, Mayor Beth Taylor hinted that the Council will appoint a current employee for the top town position. She said eight long-term employees who held key positions in town have retired recently, and the town also lost its longtime mayor and vice mayor.

“A significant amount of institutional knowledge left with them,” she said. “Council had some challenging decisions to make; we knew that Institutional knowledge was extremely important for the continuity of government, smooth operations and our citizens.”

The Council opted not to advertise the position.

The mayor said the Council is not required to advertise the position, “especially when you have a qualified candidate within that can be promoted.”