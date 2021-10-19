Smyth artists' work displayed at William King Museum

The call went out to contemporary artists in Southwest Virginia and portions of Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and West Virginia. In the end, the works of 26 artists were chosen for a special biennial exhibit, and two of those call Smyth County home.
The work of the late William Fields and that of emerging Sugar Grove artist Devin Mitchell are celebrated in “From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands” at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon.
The works included in the exhibit were chosen by guest curator Michael Rooks, who has served as the curator of modern and contemporary art at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia, since 2010.
As an art student at Emory & Henry College, Mitchell visited the High Museum and it earned his immense respect. When he saw Rooks was the From These Hills’ guest curator, he knew he had to enter his work.
Mitchell, who has been creating art and drawing since he could hold a pencil, called the selection of his piece “Armageddon” for the exhibit an honor and he’s equally honored to be part of a show that is also celebrating the work of William Fields, a Chilhowie resident and director of the Mount Pleasant Preservation Society’s Marion museum who died of COVID-19 Aug. 31.
Fields was a day shy of his 70th birthday at the time of his death. Mitchell is 24, but he felt drawn to the older man’s work, describing his work as storytelling and “a contemporary take on the past.”
Anna Buchanan, William King’s curator of Contemporary Fine Art and Craft, referred to Fields as poetic and profound.
Of Fields’ work, Rooks declared, "Nobleness of the human spirit is the subject of William Fields’ paintings, whose dense, solid figures are the physical embodiments of personal integrity and strength of character. Evoking the cubist compositions of Fernand Léger, Fields’s paintings are imbued with a sense of soulful joy in spite of life’s hardships, and often allude to Christian scriptural passages such as John 6:35 in Field’s ‘Bread of Life’ (‘I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me shall not hunger, and whoever believes in me shall never thirst.’) in which a Bonham Brothers crate refers to Chilhowie as Virginia’s second largest apple producing center, now a bygone industry. In ‘The Mercy Seat,’ a man prays at church before an empty pew, which alludes to ‘the mercy seat,’ the name for the lid of the Ark of the Covenant and a place of atonement in Christian doctrine. Finally, in ‘Down on the Tracks,’ the steeple of the church beckons one toward the simple but solid edifice that provides a sturdy and enduring foundation for its surrounding community."
Buchanan noted that Fields included his biblical references without giving away the meaning but instead wanting viewers to seek it out.
In 2018, Fields told the News & Messenger that he sees his artwork as a way to bring hope to others. A man of Christian faith, he said, “In all my work, I try to plant a seed.”
His technique with lines and primary colors and black and white, Buchanan said, “makes the viewer a part of the picture.”
Some of Fields’ paintings are done on burlap, which Buchanan said she’d not previously seen, but the rough fabric only lends itself to the “rawness of his energy.”
She particularly noted his work “Man Child,” which depicts a man in overalls rocking a baby. However, the baby possesses a man’s face. Buchanan said Fields told her it is a reflection on himself and his youth. She reflected, “The emotion is so raw and real like he’s pouring his heart into his painting…. His work really draws out empathy.”
Hope is a central idea for both Fields and Mitchell.
For the Sugar Grove native, he’s making peace with a fundamentalist Christian tradition that created fear in him.
In his artist statement, Mitchell said, “…Found materials are pertinent to my process. I forage around consignment stores, dumpsters, and the sides of highways for objects that speak to me. I seek out materials that are in the process of decay and appear dirty to the eye. I equate the decay and uncleanness of these objects to the intense guilt and shame that was indoctrinated into me through fundamentalism. Giving these found materials a new life has become my personal version of atonement. My work is monochromatic, relying heavily on tones of black. I paint and print in this style because of the rigid system of black and white thinking I once clung so dearly to. This body of work has aided in my release from my fear riddled existence; facing my own ‘demons’ head on. The terror of end times and Judgment Day has begun to recede. I am free to be me and not feel ashamed of who and what I am.”
For the William King exhibit, Rooks said of Mitchell’s mixed media piece “Armageddon,” “Devin Mitchell’s assemblage deliberately omits details, circumventing systems of communication, in order to heighten the dramatic impact of a violent Armageddon suggested by his combination of found materials.”
Studying under Charles Goolsby at Emory & Henry, Mitchell explained that he began to transition from painting and drawing to mixed media. He finds that his work now is becoming more like sculpture.
It was working with Goolsby at the college that Mitchell’s desire to be an artist solidified. He earned a number of accolades at the college, including Arts Excellence Award and Outstanding Senior in Arts as well as being a featured artist in A! Magazine. Mitchell is grateful for the support of his family and friends as he continues to work toward that goal and may eventually pursue a master’s of fine arts degree.
After earning his degree in 2019, Mitchell returned to E&H this year as a guest printmaking lecturer. He has an upcoming solo exhibition titled “Underground” to be held in Bristol.
Buchanan and Mitchell share a passion for promoting Appalachian artists and the region itself.
“From These Hills” is all about trying to connect with and find artists in the region, Buchanan said. She grew up in Michigan but spent summers as a child with family in Kentucky and saw the unfortunate stereotypes that are so often applied to the region and its people. She wants to help dispel those myths.
“There’s so much culture here. There’s so much artwork here…. There’s so much life in this region. I don’t want people to forget that.”
In an interview, Mitchell wanted to address the region’s young people in particular. He noted that much of the time this area is misunderstood whether it’s being an artist in Appalachia or just Appalachian. Mitchell urged them to “be proud.”
“You should create, follow your passion. It will pay off one day,” he declared.
And, Mitchell extended an invitation that Buchanan echoed: “Come see the show.”
She too encouraged others to create. She believed Fields would do that as well.
As children, Buchanan said, humans are born ready to make marks. Later, inhibitions can stop us. “I want people to stop thinking they can only do stick figures and work to get up the courage to let yourself make marks. If it’s not art, maybe it’s cooking or writing.”
She implored, “Please keep creating.”
“From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands” opened Sept. 30 and will continue through Feb. 6, 2022, in the museum’s contemporary gallery. The non-profit museum, at 415 Academy Drive in Abingdon, is open seven days a week: Monday through Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.