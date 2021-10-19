Smyth artists' work displayed at William King Museum

She particularly noted his work “Man Child,” which depicts a man in overalls rocking a baby. However, the baby possesses a man’s face. Buchanan said Fields told her it is a reflection on himself and his youth. She reflected, “The emotion is so raw and real like he’s pouring his heart into his painting…. His work really draws out empathy.”

In his artist statement, Mitchell said, “…Found materials are pertinent to my process. I forage around consignment stores, dumpsters, and the sides of highways for objects that speak to me. I seek out materials that are in the process of decay and appear dirty to the eye. I equate the decay and uncleanness of these objects to the intense guilt and shame that was indoctrinated into me through fundamentalism. Giving these found materials a new life has become my personal version of atonement. My work is monochromatic, relying heavily on tones of black. I paint and print in this style because of the rigid system of black and white thinking I once clung so dearly to. This body of work has aided in my release from my fear riddled existence; facing my own ‘demons’ head on. The terror of end times and Judgment Day has begun to recede. I am free to be me and not feel ashamed of who and what I am.”