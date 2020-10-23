Wythe supervisors raise meal tax, get update on animal shelter

They Wythe County Board of Supervisors approved a 2-cent hike to the county’s meal tax during its regular meeting Oct. 13, raising the rate from 4 cents to 6 cents. Supervisors plan to use the money– estimated at about $400,000 annually - for the fire, rescue and water departments.

The new tax goes into effect Jan. 1.

The board voted after a public hearing on the matter, during which no one spoke. Supervisors approved the hike by a 6-1 vote; Supervisor Jamie Smith voted against the motion.

The board had hoped to add language into the meals tax ordinance that would dictate that 33 1/3% of the tax would go toward emergency service and water. However, County Attorney Don Martin explained that Virginia state code does not allow counties to earmark where proceeds from a tax will go because it binds future boards regarding how the money can be spent.

So the board agreed to vote at its next meeting on a non-binding resolution stating its desire about how the money should be spent. Future boards can opt to ignore the current board’s preference on how to spend the money, but current supervisors will be on the record for how they plan to spend it, officials said.