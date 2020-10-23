Wythe supervisors raise meal tax, get update on animal shelter

They Wythe County Board of Supervisors approved a 2-cent hike to the county’s meal tax during its regular meeting Oct. 13, raising the rate from 4 cents to 6 cents. Supervisors plan to use the money– estimated at about $400,000 annually - for the fire, rescue and water departments.
The new tax goes into effect Jan. 1.
The board voted after a public hearing on the matter, during which no one spoke. Supervisors approved the hike by a 6-1 vote; Supervisor Jamie Smith voted against the motion.
The board had hoped to add language into the meals tax ordinance that would dictate that 33 1/3% of the tax would go toward emergency service and water. However, County Attorney Don Martin explained that Virginia state code does not allow counties to earmark where proceeds from a tax will go because it binds future boards regarding how the money can be spent.
So the board agreed to vote at its next meeting on a non-binding resolution stating its desire about how the money should be spent. Future boards can opt to ignore the current board’s preference on how to spend the money, but current supervisors will be on the record for how they plan to spend it, officials said.
The tax increase does not affect the town of Wytheville, were the current rate is 7 cents, or Rural Retreat, where the rate is 5 cents. County Administrator Stephen Bear said the increase will predominately impact travelers on the interstate. Most of the county’s meals tax comes from the traveling public who stop at fast food restaurants like McDonalds and Wendy’s, Bear said.
Also during the meeting, Wythe County Animal Control Code Enforcement Officer Arlan Dunford updated the board. During his report, he mentioned that a new shelter is in the county’s capital improvement plan for 2024, but he feels that a new shelter should be built before then. Bear agreed, saying that a larger animal shelter will be needed before too long and should be addressed sooner rather than later.
Dunford said his office currently is dealing with three dog bite cases, in which the state mandates a 10-day hold on the dogs. In addition there are five court cases of which two have been waiting for 10 months. Because of the coronavirus, courts are backed up and he is having to keep the dogs for a longer period of time, Dunford said.
He added that the shelter is getting more calls about cats, too.
Responding to Vaught’s inquiry about the Town of Wytheville’s contribution to the shelter, Dunford said the town provides water and sewer in exchange for sheltering their dogs. Bland County also has a contract with the county.
The county also gets the revenue from the sale of dog tags, Bear said.
