Wandering Around Washington: Salvation and vaccination

ABINGDON, Va. — I may never forget where I was when Emily Boucher got shot.

Boucher, a registered nurse, voluntarily got shot where she works at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon so she could survive.

On Dec. 15, Boucher became the first person in the Tri-Cities region to get shot by the newly developed vaccine for COVID-19.

I arrived as a reporter for the news conference held at the hospital — the first time I had been back to the hospital in more than a year.

In fact, when a lady asked me at the front desk where I had recently traveled, I said this was as far north as I’ve been in about six months!

To me, the fact that a vaccine has come so soon to save the world is a salvation from God.

It’s the result of science plus the power of prayer.

I pray often.

And it’s not just about the coronavirus.

Question: Can we truly have salvation?

Yes. And it comes through the spiritual power of Jesus Christ.

So forget Santa Claus, Rudolph, candy canes and Fraser firs. That’s all fun stuff at Christmas.