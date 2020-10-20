Two found dead in Raven home

Raven, Va. – Two local men have died from what police believe is carbon monoxide poisoning

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said the bodies of Thomas Marvin Proffitt, 34, and Tyler Johnson, 22, both of Young Road in Raven were discovered when a deputy responded to a call for a welfare check around 6 p.m.

Hieatt said a friend became concerned about the two men and called 911 and asked for someone to check on them. Sheriff’s deputies responded and called for assistance from Richlands Fire and Rescue, who transported the bodies to Clinch Valley Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Hieatt said the two men were apparently using a generator to supply electricity for the home they were renting. The police report indicates the two men were working out of town and residing at the house on weekends.

Hieatt said the neighbors reported seeing the generator outside Friday and Saturday but that it was not there Sunday. Investigators believe carbon monoxide from the generator traveled through a vent into the house and resulted in the two men’s deaths.

The bodies were sent to Roanoke for a medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.