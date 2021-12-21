Smyth school board sets budget priorities, recognizes staff

As the New Year approaches, the Smyth County School Board is looking toward the 2022-23 budget with priorities set and discussion planned.
At last Monday’s meeting, the board approved priorities and set a public hearing to discuss next year’s budget at the Jan. 10 meeting at 6:15 p.m. The schools have been operating this year on a $54.5 million budget.
Number one on the priorities list is to continue finding solutions to improve employee compensation and fringe benefits. The board intends to provide competitive salaries and benefits that help attract and retain quality teachers and staff members.
The school system employs 684 people full time and another 46 part time.Of those employees, 355 are teachers. The current student number, or average daily membership, is around 3,915. Projections for next year’s ADM will be known in January.
For several years, the school board and supervisors have been working to make teacher salaries more equitable with surrounding counties and ease the burden of health insurance costs. Efforts have included reducing the salary scale to 28 steps to create a more equitable system and keep it more in line with actual career lengths, boosting salaries with the help of local funds and a state-approved 5% raise over two years, and helping with the cost of benefits, paying 62% of those plans this year.
Other budget priorities include maintaining staffing ratios in Grades K-3 that are required to maintain K-3 class size reduction funding and also staffing ratios in Grades 4-12 that align with the Standards of Quality, and investing in technological infrastructure to help prepare students to be successful in a globally competitive environment as well as to have the ability to transition between virtual and in-person learning.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the board honored its monthly winners of the Silver Apron, Extra Mile, and My School Shines awards.
Nominations for this month’s winners read as:
Silver Apron Award: Tessie Hughes, cafeteria manager at Marion Senior High School. Tessie led the charge in serving meals to Marion Elementary, Marion Middle and Marion Senior High summer school students this year. If she is short on supplies or workers, she never complains. She always gets the job done no matter what happens. She does a great job of leading the ladies in the cafeteria and, even in the midst of tension or crisis, she remains calm and collected. She is very detail-oriented and thorough.
Extra Mile Award: Lesia Harris, bus driver and teacher at Oak Point Elementary School. Lesia not only teaches in a self-contained classroom, but she drives a bus as well. She coordinates bus routes and schedules meetings with bus drivers to discuss and share ideas of how to make bus travel safer and more efficient. She is a contact for bus drivers and solves bus issues for them daily. She provides snacks for students on her bus and always makes sure her bus drivers are included in any event held by the school. On multiple occasions this year, she has driven her route and the route of other drivers in the same day, and has done so without complaint.
Superintendent Dennis Carter noted at this point that teachers throughout the system are often serving as bus drivers and on multiple routes due to the bus driver shortage.
My School Shines Award: Marion Elementary School, with Principal Sue Davidson and custodians Terry Ratliff, Dustin Cannon and Adora Bonham. Schools receiving this award for cleanliness are given a banner to be hung in the building.
Grant recipients of the 2021-22 Lemmon Mini-Grant program for teachers were announced by Kim Williams. There were 20 grant submissions and 10 were chosen. They are:
Lynn Walker, self-contained special education at Oak Point Elementary for Science Manipulatives.
Heather Thomas, kindergarten at Marion Elementary, for Cooking in Kindergarten.
Heather Colley, English 6 at Northwood Middle, for Watch Our Vocabulary Grow.
Tracy Hall, Reading 8 at Chilhowie Middle, for Cricut Club Outreach.
Andrea Cottrill, choir and music at Northwood Middle, for World Music Drumming.
Kristin Carter, science at Northwood Middle, for The North Fork of the Holston River Water Monitoring Project, Part 2.
Tina Frazier, special education at Marion Senior High, for Learning to Earn, Save, Spend and Manage Money through Real-World Work Experiences.