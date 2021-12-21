Smyth school board sets budget priorities, recognizes staff

Other budget priorities include maintaining staffing ratios in Grades K-3 that are required to maintain K-3 class size reduction funding and also staffing ratios in Grades 4-12 that align with the Standards of Quality, and investing in technological infrastructure to help prepare students to be successful in a globally competitive environment as well as to have the ability to transition between virtual and in-person learning.

In other business at Monday’s meeting, the board honored its monthly winners of the Silver Apron, Extra Mile, and My School Shines awards.

Nominations for this month’s winners read as:

Silver Apron Award: Tessie Hughes, cafeteria manager at Marion Senior High School. Tessie led the charge in serving meals to Marion Elementary, Marion Middle and Marion Senior High summer school students this year. If she is short on supplies or workers, she never complains. She always gets the job done no matter what happens. She does a great job of leading the ladies in the cafeteria and, even in the midst of tension or crisis, she remains calm and collected. She is very detail-oriented and thorough.