Public Safety Day Saturday at WCC

Local law enforcement offices are hosting a Public Safety Day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wytheville Community College. Participating agencies include the Virginia State Police, the Wytheville Police Department, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Wytheville Fire & Rescue.

Among the activities will be child safety seat inspections/installations, a distracted driving simulator and free VIN etchings.

In addition, the WPD and the Wytheville Department of Museums will offer the most advanced child/teen/adult digital fingerprinting and photo system available. Officials will fingerprint and photograph the person, and then the information is placed onto a DVD and a paper printout is provided. The DVD and printout are given to person or responsible party for safekeeping. The service is free.

According to a WPD press release, the information will remain private and is not stored in the WPD system.

The WPD or any other government agency will not have the information on file from the system, the release said.

Saturday’s fingerprinting event is the first one using the new system, but other events will be held in the future.

The purchase of the system was made possible by a Wythe-Bland Foundation grant.