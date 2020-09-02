Former USP Lee inmate sentenced for bringing in drugs

ABINGDON, Va. — A former inmate of the United States Penitentiary (USP) Lee in Jonesville, Virginia, was sentenced last week for his role in introducing heroin and buprenorphine into the prison, United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said.
Tylan Lucas, 38, was sentenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Abingdon to a total term of 96 months imprisonment for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute heroin and buprenorphine, as well as other related charges.
Co-defendant Shauntae Crummer was sentenced on June 30 to 36 months imprisonment for her role in the offense.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Special Assistant United States Attorney Debbie Stevens prosecuted the case for the United States.
