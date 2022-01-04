 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bomb threat at Wythe courthouse; people asked to avoid the area
0 Comments
breaking

Bomb threat at Wythe courthouse; people asked to avoid the area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wythe Bomb Threat Pic

A canine officer and his dog, Dash, started searching the Circuit Court building for a bomb about 11:15 a.m.

Update: Law enforcement officials searched and cleared all county buildings by 2 p.m. The sheriff's office continues to investigate the matter. 

Wythe County law enforcement officials are asking people to stay away from the area of the county courthouse at Fourth and Spring streets after a bomb threat was called into the building this morning about 10 a.m. All county buildings have evacuated, and a search is underway, said Wythe County Chief Deputy Anthony Cline. County employees were sent home for the day.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Northern white rhinos: The audacious plan that could save the species

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics