Bomb threat at Wythe courthouse; people asked to avoid the area

Update: Law enforcement officials searched and cleared all county buildings by 2 p.m. The sheriff's office continues to investigate the matter.
Wythe County law enforcement officials are asking people to stay away from the area of the county courthouse at Fourth and Spring streets after a bomb threat was called into the building this morning about 10 a.m. All county buildings have evacuated, and a search is underway, said Wythe County Chief Deputy Anthony Cline. County employees were sent home for the day.
