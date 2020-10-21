Grants will set up Wi-Fi at Konnarock Community Center

DAMASCUS, Va. — Two Holston High School teachers will be instrumental in helping to create a Wi-Fi hot spot in the community of Konnarock, Virginia, and paving the way for other public internet locations to be established in Washington County.

“The first location that came to mind for a hot spot is Konnarock,” said Steve Ahn, a science teacher at Holston High School, which was awarded grant funding from United Way of Southwest Virginia, in partnership with Washington County Public Schools and the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission, to install the Wi-Fi hot spot at the Konnarock Community Center.

Ahn is the recipient of the grant, along with Logan Childress, an instructional technology specialist and band teacher at Holston High School, and Gabe Long, principal of the school.

“I live in Konnarock, and I’m certain of its accessibility problems,” said Ahn.

“Disadvantaged students have no place to go for wireless if they do not have access in their homes. There is no cell service up there, and the nearest public access, such as a restaurant or library, is either in Damascus or Chilhowie, both of which are more than 20-minute drives away. And many disadvantaged students have transportation issues anyway,” he said.