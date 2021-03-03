Hearing reveals more details about 2020 Marion shooting

When three defendants charged in connection to a Memorial Day 2020 shooting came to the Royal Inn in Marion, they were looking for a man who owed one of them money for drugs, a co-defendant testified on Friday.
Charles Michael Funk, 26, of Marion, was one of two people to testify in a preliminary hearing against his co-defendant, 36-year-old Andrew Thomas Wyble, of Bloomington, New Jersey.
Wyble is believed to be the trigger man in the shooting, in which no one was injured. Funk and a third co-defendant, 20-year-old Stephen Nathaniel Anderson, of Rustburg, waived their preliminary hearings, which were scheduled for the same time.
Wearing an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs on the witness stand, Funk said Wyble and Anderson came to his house that day asking about John Gross, who Funk said owed Wyble about $700 for pills.
Funk said he and Gross had been friends for a long time and had previously lived together. He knew Gross had been staying with other people at the Royal Inn, he said.
“I was going there solely to warn him, because he's my friend and there's kids and stuff that stay there,” Funk said.
Marion Police Det. Sgt. Wes Thomas told the court that surveillance video showed two people walking down the street from Flowers Bakery Store, where the trio had parked the Ford Explorer they were driving. Thomas, who was familiar with Funk, was able to identify him, he said.
During the investigation, Funk told Thomas that he and Wyble, whose name Funk did not know at the time, walked down to the motel looking for Gross, who was believed to have been staying in a room on the end, which sits sideways to South Main Street with its rear to Flowers Bakery Store. Anderson, who was driving, stayed in the vehicle, Thomas said.
Outside the room, the pair met another man who was staying in the room. The man told them Gross was not there, Thomas said, so they began walking back to the vehicle.
“I went back to the car and I heard shots,” Funk told the court.
He said he only heard the shots and didn't see the incident, but later saw Wyble and Anderson putting what he described as a black pistol under a seat of the vehicle.
“And that was the last I seen of him,” Funk said of Wyble.
Thomas said he discovered two 9mm shell casings and one live round behind the motel room. The bullets had been shot through a back window of the room. One was found lodged in a wall and another had gone through the front wall, into a Dodge Caravan parked in front of the room and lodged into the back seat, he said.
Gross, Thomas said, was hiding in an outside linen closet between that room and another room. A person who was inside the room during the shooting was not harmed.
Funk did not know Wyble by name when Thomas questioned him about the incident, Thomas said, but he described the man as having the word “WAKS” tattooed on his forehead. Investigators were able to find a previous jail photograph of Wyble online and Funk confirmed it was the same man, Thomas said.
When asked by Wyble's defense attorney, Robert Galumbeck, if he showed Wyble's photo to Funk as part of an array, Thomas said he showed it to him by itself. When Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Keith Blankenship pointedly asked Thomas if he had other photos of people with the word “WAKS” tattooed on their foreheads to include in an array, Thomas said he did not.
Anderson, who was not called to the stand during the hearing, also identified the third man as Wyble during the investigation, Thomas said. Anderson told Thomas that after he and Wyble dropped Funk off in Marion, they headed to Lynchburg, where they were staying. Thomas said Wyble had been seeing Anderson's mother at the time the shooting took place. From Lynchburg, they traveled to New Jersey, where Wyble is from and where he was arrested in a hotel about two weeks after the shooting took place.
At the hotel, New Jersey police recovered a 9 mm handgun in the room Wyble was staying, according to area news reports, but Thomas said ballistics tests did not match that gun to the bullets found in Marion. Thomas said that firearm was never located and was believed to have been ditched somewhere between Marion and New Jersey.
Thomas told the court he recovered messages from Anderson to a third party meant to be passed along to Gross saying that Gross had 48 hours to pay up for the drugs he had been fronted. Anderson told Thomas he sent those messages for Wyble.
When questioned about the incident, Thomas said Gross denied owing Wyble money for anything.
During the hearing, Galumbeck also briefly questioned Funk about his criminal history, asking if Funk's drug charges were possession or distribution charges. Funk said they were possession charges.
When asked about any gang affiliations and drug sales, Funk told Galumbeck he has been a member of the Aryan Brotherhood for two years but has not sold drugs for them.
The hearings were originally planned to occur jointly and the courtroom was reorganized to accommodate having three defendants, two of whom were incarcerated, and the extra security that came with that. While court bailiffs were determining the best placement of the defendants and security officers, Galumbeck said his client needed to be separated from his co-defendants because he no longer got along with them.
The joint hearing ended up being scrapped, however, as Funk and Anderson opted to waive their preliminary hearings. The two waited outside the courtroom to be called as witnesses -- Funk in holding and Anderson in the lobby.
At the end of the hearing, Galumbeck said he and his client had no objections to the charges being certified to a grand jury. Typically, defendants waive their preliminary hearings if they don't object to the certification, but Blankenship said although the hearing was an unusual one, it had value because it allowed them to draw out information in the case.
Conspiracy to murder charges were dropped against Anderson and Funk. Smyth County General District Court Judge Travis Lee certified attempted robbery charges against all three men to a grand jury. An additional charge of possession of ammunition by a felon was also certified against Funk. Wyble, who has two previous armed robbery convictions in New Jersey, also had a possession of a weapon by a violent felon charge certified.
If a grand jury finds there is sufficient evidence to indict the three men, they will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court. The next grand jury is scheduled to meet later this month.