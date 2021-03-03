Hearing reveals more details about 2020 Marion shooting

Funk did not know Wyble by name when Thomas questioned him about the incident, Thomas said, but he described the man as having the word “WAKS” tattooed on his forehead. Investigators were able to find a previous jail photograph of Wyble online and Funk confirmed it was the same man, Thomas said.

When asked by Wyble's defense attorney, Robert Galumbeck, if he showed Wyble's photo to Funk as part of an array, Thomas said he showed it to him by itself. When Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Keith Blankenship pointedly asked Thomas if he had other photos of people with the word “WAKS” tattooed on their foreheads to include in an array, Thomas said he did not.

Anderson, who was not called to the stand during the hearing, also identified the third man as Wyble during the investigation, Thomas said. Anderson told Thomas that after he and Wyble dropped Funk off in Marion, they headed to Lynchburg, where they were staying. Thomas said Wyble had been seeing Anderson's mother at the time the shooting took place. From Lynchburg, they traveled to New Jersey, where Wyble is from and where he was arrested in a hotel about two weeks after the shooting took place.