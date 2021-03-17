Wandering Around Washington: For St. Patrick's Day, remember our region's many Irish roots

So here we are on St. Patrick’s Day.
And, looking on the map of Washington County, Virginia, you’re not going to find as much of an Irish influence as you would in Dublin, Virginia.
That’s a town in Pulaski County, not far from where I went to college at Radford University.
The story is Dublin took its name from early settlers who were paying homage to the old Dublin of Ireland.
But, wait — that’s not the version I heard while learning journalism skills at Radford.
As a young reporter, somebody told me that Dublin actually got its name because it was the fastest-growing town in Virginia. The joke is, “it keeps doublin’ all the time.”
No, folks, I’m not making this up.
Back to Ireland: Many early settlers of Southwest Virginia had Irish roots. And they liked to think that the Southwest Virginia area looked a lot like Ireland.
Now, if you know your Washington County history, you can look at the counties west of Washington County all the way to the Kentucky border in Virginia and see what used to be Washington County when it was formed in 1776.
That said, I now have a license to branch out beyond the present-day county borders. And I will tell you a little bit about Dungannon, a town on the Clinch River in Scott County, Virginia. That’s a place that was named for an older place in Ireland.
The same goes for Belfast, Virginia. It’s listed on some maps as Belfast Mills. And it’s another name that comes from Ireland.
Now, let’s go to Alvarado. I venture to say that this will become an increasingly popular destination for bike riders on the Virginia Creeper Trail as winter finally goes away and spring arrives this coming week.
Alvarado takes its name from a place in Texas. Nothing Irish about it.
But what about the place where the middle and south forks of the Holston River meet? You can view that land from the long trestle on the Virginia Creeper Trail that crosses the headwaters of South Holston Lake.
This was once a place called Carrickfergus. That is a town in Northern Ireland. And, in 1802, plans were pretty heavy for a town where the river forks come together.
This, I shall add, was more than a century before the river was tamed by the Tennessee Valley Authority with the creation of the South Holston Reservoir in 1950.
At one time, in the earliest decades of Washington County, settlers came to this place, wanting to build a port city that could depart — on what is now the outskirts of rural Abingdon — and sail west.
But the town was never developed.
And what may be the greatest tribute to Ireland with a place on the map of Washington County has since simply faded into the history books.