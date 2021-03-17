Wandering Around Washington: For St. Patrick's Day, remember our region's many Irish roots

So here we are on St. Patrick’s Day.

And, looking on the map of Washington County, Virginia, you’re not going to find as much of an Irish influence as you would in Dublin, Virginia.

That’s a town in Pulaski County, not far from where I went to college at Radford University.

The story is Dublin took its name from early settlers who were paying homage to the old Dublin of Ireland.

But, wait — that’s not the version I heard while learning journalism skills at Radford.

As a young reporter, somebody told me that Dublin actually got its name because it was the fastest-growing town in Virginia. The joke is, “it keeps doublin’ all the time.”

No, folks, I’m not making this up.

Back to Ireland: Many early settlers of Southwest Virginia had Irish roots. And they liked to think that the Southwest Virginia area looked a lot like Ireland.

Now, if you know your Washington County history, you can look at the counties west of Washington County all the way to the Kentucky border in Virginia and see what used to be Washington County when it was formed in 1776.