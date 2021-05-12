Wandering Around Washington: Taking stock of Abingdon's tourism

Abingdon Town Council wants to find its way through the budget process this year.
Town Council members are also hoping tourists find their way to town.
Regarding the budget: That’s never an easy thing to do, as council members will say.
Especially in the ongoing days of the coronavirus, with the pandemic keeping the Barter Theatre closed on Main Street.
Fact is, the Virginia Creeper Trail may be the biggest tourist draw in town.
But the Barter is quite a big deal — with sometimes as many as 140,000 show tickets sold each year.
As for the Virginia Creeper Trail, well, the money — yeah, the cash — goes to Damascus, where the bike shuttles make money shuttling folks along the trail, zigzagging up to Whitetop along U.S. Highway 58.
Much fewer bike businesses are going to be found around Abingdon, although, yeah, the folks who are traveling on the trail would likely be staying at an Abingdon hotel and eating at an Abingdon restaurant.
So, even though the Barter is closed in town, the Creeper is making wheels turn.
About the Barter: The producing artistic director, Katy Brown, indicated to me recently that surveys say folks are eating at Abingdon restaurants and then going out to see a Barter Theatre show at the Moonlite Theatre, a mile or two outside of the Abingdon town limits.
This is actually all good news.
This is not as dismal, for sure, as it was this time last year.
Remember that spring when the Creeper was closed?
News item: Small business, hotels and restaurants have been reduced in their business but “not to the extent that was originally anticipated,” said Steve Trotman, the town’s financial director, at the May 3 Abingdon Town Council meeting.
What that means: Tourism is not as bad off in Abingdon as was originally feared.
As many as 20,000 a year are going to the Moonlite to see Barter Theatre shows.
And the Virginia Creeper is rocking with thousands more.
Life for Abingdon’s tourism economy may be really looking up — even without out a tourism department and with no truly dedicated visitor center in town at this time.
Who would have guessed?