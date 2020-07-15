Wanted by police since being identified as a suspect in a June 9 robbery and assault at a local motel, a Wytheville man was captured Tuesday evening in Austinville.
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 37-year-old Thorin Allen David Moulder after receiving a tip that he was at a residence located at 2296 Austinville Road.
Moulder was charged with malicious wounding, assault and battery, robbery and obstructing a 911 call, stemming from an incident at the Oyo Motel on East Main Street in Wytheville.
According to Wytheville Police Department Chief Joel Hash, officers went to the motel after getting a report that Kenneth Tate had been assaulted.
Hash said Tate had a large cut to his left arm and a cut on his buttock cheek caused by the suspect cutting his back pants pocket to steal his wallet. Both of Tate’s eyes were also swollen, Hash said.
Hash said camera footage at the motel showed a white male suspect matching the description given by the victim.
He said the suspect escaped on foot, and a state police tracking dog was unable to locate him.
After identifying Moulder as a suspect, the WPD posted his photo and description on its Facebook page seeking information about his whereabouts.
Held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail, Moulder will be arraigned on Thursday in Wythe County General District Court.
He’s also facing a Wythe County Circuit Court hearing on allegations that he violated his probation on previous felony convictions.
Based on court records, Moulder was convicted in 2017 of manufacturing methamphetamine, possessing meth-making ingredients and petit larceny.
After serving some jail time for the convictions, he was placed on probation for three years. In January, he was convicted of violating his probation and given three more months to serve.
According to his probation violation letter, he picked up a new assault charge and a new assault and battery of a family member (third offense) charge while on probation. He also tested positive twice for using marijuana, according to the letter.
Before the 2017 convictions, Moulder was convicted of assault and battery of a family member, which had been reduced from malicious wounding; child abuse; driving on a suspended license; and driving while intoxicated-second offense with a child, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.