Ivanhoe native pens book on mate selection in China

Ivanhoe native and State University of New York professor Sampson Lee Blair has been researching the declining marriage and fertility rates in China for over a decade. Last week, his book on the subject, “Mate Selection in China: Causes and Consequences in the Search for a Spouse,” was released.

In his book, Blair looks at China’s one-child policy, initiated in 1980 amid fears of a population explosion. In China, parents often prefer to have male children over female children. After the policy was enacted, many parents practiced selective abortions to comply with the initiative, killed female children shortly after birth or put female children up for adoption, Blair said.

Now, more than 40 years later, the male to female ratio among the young Chinese men and women is skewed. Among young people, age 20 to 29, the ratio is about 122 men for every 100 women.

“What that does from the young men’s point of view is that it makes the odds of getting a date, much less a wife, really challenging,” Blair said.

In addition, more Chinese women are getting college degrees and want to work worth rather than start families.

“They don’t want to get married and have babies,” he said. “They want a career … men can’t find young women to start a family.”

Blair said the situation in China is “truly evolving.”

“You’ve seen a combination of declining marriage rates and increasing divorce rates, as well as a rising cohabitation rate. On a cultural level, they have transformed the economy into more of a capitalist one, and younger people are much more materialistic,” he said. “They are very focused on making money, buying nice cars, getting a bigger home. They have pushed the traditional expectations of marriage and child bearing out of the way. They don’t see the importance of getting married and having kids.”

The Chinese government has seen the error of its ways with the one-child policy and in 2015 said couples can have two children. Last year, the government said parents can have three children. The problem, Blair said, is that it was easier to enforce restrictions on child bearing than it is to force women to have more children.

“People have accepted that a one-child family is the appropriate size; this is the norm,” Blair said.

The situation in China mirrors what happened in the United States in the sixties and seventies when access to birth control became easier for women.

“We had the baby boom from 1945 to 1962, but from 1963 to 1975, demographers refer to that time as the baby bust. The birth rate fell lower and lower and lower,” Blair said.

During that time, more women entered the work force and attended college.

“It was really an issue of equality,” he said. “When women had the opportunity to take on a greater role and one more equivalent of men, they were choosing not to marry and not to have kids. It had a huge impact on the fertility rate.”

There’s an underbelly to the changes in China, Blair said.

“This is where it gets ugly,” he said. “Prostitution is strictly illegal, but like in the U.S., it’s widespread, and it’s grown substantially over the decades. They don’t have that many women relative to men.”

As a result, human trafficking has increased. Blair said criminals in southern China race into nearby countries like Vietnam and Cambodia, gather up women at gunpoint, cross back into China and sell the women for sex or to be wives.

“China doesn’t want it in the news, so they don’t go after these people,” he said. “It’s ugly, to say the least.”

Blair, a 1980 graduate of Fort Chiswell High School, is a professor of demography and sociology at The State University of New York, Buffalo. He obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia Tech, and received his doctorate in sociology, with an emphasis on family and child development from Penn State. He is the youngest son of the late Ralph and Peggy Blair.

Blair said he began to study marriage and fertility issues in China after he was invited to teach there one summer.

“As I told some of my friends, you can’t turn a demographer loose in China without them doing a survey,” he said.

Over the course of his career, Blair has specialized in family and child development research. He has published dozens of articles in research journals, and has published 16 books, to date, in addition to making over 130 research presentations at conferences, both across the U.S. and internationally.

He previously served as the chair of the Children and Youth Research Section of the American Sociological Association, and currently serves as vice-president of the Research Committee on Youth, within the International Sociological Association. Last year, he received the Distinguished Career Service Award from the American Sociological Association, in recognition of his work on children and youth.

Although much of his research has focused on American youth, he has conducted many research projects abroad.

In 2010, he received the Fulbright Scholar Award from the U.S. Department of State, for his research on children’s educational performance in the Philippines. He has previously published books on families in China and Nigeria.

Blair is currently working on a book that focuses upon Filipino family dynamics, in conjunction with researchers at Santo Tomas University, in Manila.

Blair the editor of “Contemporary Perspectives in Family Research,” and serves on the editorial boards of numerous research journals.

Blair lives in Williamsville, New York, with his wife, Dr. Marilou Blair.

“Mate Selection in China: Causes and Consequences in the Search for a Spouse,” is available on several websites, including amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and walmart.com

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.