Town Creek still poses problems for Abingdon pipes

It was no longer a problem.

John and Larry had taken care of it.

But, wait — I’ll get to that.

Up in Abingdon, you could not drive U.S. Highway 11 in the 300 block of East Main Street. It was closed due to high water flooding on Town Creek.

What a mess!

Folks, this is the main alternate route for I-81, just in case the interstate gets clogged. And, for more than 24 hours, you had to follow a detour in Abingdon.

On Monday, I talked to John Dew, the town’s director of public works. And he told me more about how town officials were going to study Town Creek.

Even so, it will take years to get this mess fixed, he advised me.

And why’s that?

Because the road is so low and there is so much water going through such small pipes.

Once upon a time, Dew said, people would actually drive right through the creek on Main Street — just like you still do on Deadmore Street between Main and Valley streets in Abingdon.