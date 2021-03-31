Town Creek still poses problems for Abingdon pipes

WALLACE, Va. — So there I was, slumbering on the outskirts of Wallace, Virginia. And my son John and his friend Larry awoke me around 2:30 a.m.
It was a dark and stormy night.
We heard howling wind, lightning, thunder, rain and the rat-tat-tat of hail landing on the roof.
And then a car came up our driveway, at nearly 3 a.m.
Strangers are not exactly what you want to see in the middle of the night.
But they didn’t stop.
The car came up to turn around.
As it turned out, a tree landed across the road, and that obstructed the traffic flow right near our driveway.
All this was happening in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
Hail was falling across Washington County, landing in Bristol at 2:35 a.m. and coming up to Abingdon at 2:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
On Sunday, I talked to Theresa Kingsley-Varble. She’s the county’s emergency management coordinator. And she was busy tracking traffic traps caused by flooded roads in Benhams, Mendota, High Point and Greendale.
I didn’t tell her about the tree on the street in Wallace.
It was no longer a problem.
John and Larry had taken care of it.
But, wait — I’ll get to that.
Up in Abingdon, you could not drive U.S. Highway 11 in the 300 block of East Main Street. It was closed due to high water flooding on Town Creek.
What a mess!
Folks, this is the main alternate route for I-81, just in case the interstate gets clogged. And, for more than 24 hours, you had to follow a detour in Abingdon.
On Monday, I talked to John Dew, the town’s director of public works. And he told me more about how town officials were going to study Town Creek.
Even so, it will take years to get this mess fixed, he advised me.
And why’s that?
Because the road is so low and there is so much water going through such small pipes.
Once upon a time, Dew said, people would actually drive right through the creek on Main Street — just like you still do on Deadmore Street between Main and Valley streets in Abingdon.
Deadmore Street has a concrete ford. But, during the floods of the weekend, it was closed — like the 300 block of East Main Street.
Why in the world in the year 2021 are we still driving through creeks?
Driving through water can be a real dumb thing to do. You just never know how deep the water is or if the roadway might be falling apart beneath all of that water.
You don’t want to drive through water in a storm.
And you don’t want to run over trees.
As for the tree in the road at Wallace, I have to applaud John and Larry for saving the night as these teenagers picked up that small tree and moved it over to the side of the road so the traffic would no longer be blocked.
They considered themselves heroes.
And they really were.
If there ever was a dark and stormy night, then surely that’s what we had as Saturday turned into Sunday in Washington County.