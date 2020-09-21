Drug disposal boxes now available at local police departments

“The Richlands Police Department would like to thank the Cumberland Mountain Community Services and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services for the donation of the Drug Drop Box. This box will aid our citizens with the ability to dispose of unused medications.” The Richlands Police Department is located at 1851 Cranwell Dr, Richlands, VA 24641. Their prescription drug drop box will be located in their office lobby and available to the public 24/7,’ Richlands Police Chief J.W. Gilbert said. “The prescription drop off box is a much needed resource for our community that will allow citizens to dispose of unwanted/unused medication at any time. Before our only option was to have them wait until the next DEA drug take back day which only occurs a few times each year. The ability of citizens to dispose of these medications immediately will definitely help prevent prescription medications from falling into the wrong hands for misuse,”Bluefield Police Chief M. Shane Gunter said The Bluefield Police Department is located at 112 Huffard Dr, Bluefield, VA 24605. Their prescription drug drop box will be located in the reception area and available during the hours of 8 am to 8 pm, Monday through Saturday and from 8 am to 4 pm on Sunday.