Wandering Around Washington: Abingdon Town Council tables table talk

Abingdon Town Council tabled the tables — for now.

Out of budget concerns, at Monday’s Town Council meeting, Town Manager Jimmy Morani said the town did not need to possess so many tables and tents to support events.

And he wanted to sell them, saying the town was not in the business of needing such equipment to stage such events.

To that, Councilman James “Scabbo” Anderson wondered what kind of impression this would make on the public, saying that the town wanted to sell such surplus property.

“Are we in that bad a shape that we need to sell everything we got?” Anderson asked.

Morani said that holding some events was straining the town’s staff and costing the town overtime pay for employees.

Again, Morani said that the town no longer needed so much equipment, such as tables.

Still, Anderson said, those items were paid for by taxpayer money, and any decision to sell off such tables should be “tabled.”

Councilman Mike Owens said he “personally” did not think the town “should be in the event business.”