15 members of local family have attended Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. — When 22 year-old Maggie Crutchfield walks across the stage at Emory & Henry College’s commencement exercises on May 8, the student will be among 15 family members who have graduated from the liberal arts college.
“The loyalty that people feel for this place is quite unique,” said her mother, Anne Crutchfield, who is director of athletics at the college.
The family of graduates has roots in Bristol, Gate City and Franklin County, Virginia.
Anne graduated in 1989 from Emory & Henry, and her husband, Jon, graduated two years later. The couple has three daughters, all of whom chose Emory & Henry College for their education.
“Jon and I were both athletes while students here, but each of our daughters chose the college for different reasons,” she said.
Daughter Haley Crutchfield Byrd graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and master’s degree in education. Her younger sister, Emily Crutchfield, graduated in 2017 with a degree in biology. After graduating at the end of the week, Maggie plans to pursue a doctorate degree in physical therapy at the E&H School of Health Sciences.
The lineage continues among the family members of Logan Byrd, Haley’s husband.
“Logan graduated in 2015, and all of his siblings and their spouses graduated from here as well,” recounted Anne.
“And that also includes Logan’s mother and aunts.”
Logan’s family of graduates includes Ked Byrd, his brother; Kadie Britt Byrd, Logan’s sister-in-law; Maria Byrd, Logan’s sister; Jake Hess, Maria’s fiancé; Wesley Byrd, Logan’s brother; Grayson Reynolds Byrd, Wesley’s wife; Brenda Copeland Byrd, Logan’s mother; and Suzie Copeland Burke and Christi Copeland Stapleton, both aunts of Logan.
“What makes the college special to them is the same thing that makes it special to us,” said Anne. “The relationships you form here are just so strong.”
During recruitment for the college’s basketball team, the athletic director is forthcoming with her students.
“I tell them that you’ll either love it here or you won’t stay. But if you love it, you’ll bleed it for the rest of your life.”
Anne said her oldest daughter, Haley, best described the way the Southwest Virginia family feels about the college.
“One day, when we were chatting, Haley told me she owes everything that is important to her to Emory & Henry. That really caught me off guard a little bit,” said the mother.
Haley continued, “If it were not for the college, you and Dad wouldn’t have met. I wouldn’t have the parents or the sisters I do. I wouldn’t have met Logan. I wouldn’t have become the really good teacher I have become today. And I wouldn’t have the relationships I’ve made here.
“The two most important values of our family are education and faith, and that comes right back to Emory & Henry.”
According to the mother, the family of graduates has embarked on a variety of careers. The family has earned 17 degrees in all.
Three on her side are in education. Logan is a criminal analyst for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Others in Logan’s family are chemists, teachers, an entomologist and business managers.
She hopes her grandchildren will be next on the list.
“We laugh all the time about our granddaughter Maren, who is 18 months old. We joke that we don’t know where she’s going to college, but we know where it better be,” said Anne, with laughter.
“It’s a family tradition.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.