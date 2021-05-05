15 members of local family have attended Emory & Henry

“And that also includes Logan’s mother and aunts.”

Logan’s family of graduates includes Ked Byrd, his brother; Kadie Britt Byrd, Logan’s sister-in-law; Maria Byrd, Logan’s sister; Jake Hess, Maria’s fiancé; Wesley Byrd, Logan’s brother; Grayson Reynolds Byrd, Wesley’s wife; Brenda Copeland Byrd, Logan’s mother; and Suzie Copeland Burke and Christi Copeland Stapleton, both aunts of Logan.

“What makes the college special to them is the same thing that makes it special to us,” said Anne. “The relationships you form here are just so strong.”

During recruitment for the college’s basketball team, the athletic director is forthcoming with her students.

“I tell them that you’ll either love it here or you won’t stay. But if you love it, you’ll bleed it for the rest of your life.”

Anne said her oldest daughter, Haley, best described the way the Southwest Virginia family feels about the college.

“One day, when we were chatting, Haley told me she owes everything that is important to her to Emory & Henry. That really caught me off guard a little bit,” said the mother.