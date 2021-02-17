Couple's small flock of sheep gives birth to three sets of triplets in a week

In any case, the couple, both 41, is just happy their new “babies” are doing well and growing.

Even animals’ natural instincts work together for the good sometimes.

Joseph said one of their ewes gave birth to a single lamb before a nighttime predator snatched the newborn.

He later noticed that the ewe that had most recently given birth to triplets let the grieving mom have one of her lambs to nurse.

“That’s really good for both of them. The mother of the triplets won’t have to come up with enough milk for three, and the other ewe’s milk will be put to good use,” he said.

Love of farming

The part-time farmers moved to the area six years ago with a desire to be part of the local agriculture industry.

“We knew we wanted to do some kind of farming and raise animals. Cows seemed very intimidating, so we opted for sheep primarily because of their size,” said the husband. The couple has been known to haul a sheep or two in the back of their Subaru Forester or Honda Fit.

The couple says they are making money but not quite a living from their agriculture ventures.