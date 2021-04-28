Supervisors, Wythe School Board discuss budget

Members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board held a joint meeting April 22 to discuss the county’s contribution to the School Board’s 2021-2022 budget.
Supervisors had been considering cutting its appropriation to the School Board by $468,415 - $226,915 of carry over funds, plus $241,500 from the school board’s $13.6 million request. This is the third year in a row that the School Board has requested $13.6 million.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian Vaught started the meeting with what he called “the big question.” If the School Board didn’t get the nearly half-million dollars, would a proposed 5 percent employee raise be affected?
“I never said employees don’t deserve the 5 percent raise, and that’s what we are getting calls about,” he said.
Superintendent Scott Jefferies said some cuts would have to be made, but the raises would be enacted. Cuts would come from paving projects, a school bus purchase, side-mount bus cameras and holding off on the hiring of an art teacher.
The $226,915 in carryover funds would be used to re-roof Jackson Memorial Elementary School.
Vaught said that when the School Board made its initial budget presentation several weeks ago, officials did not mention $1.5 million in carryover funds the school system returned to the county at the end of the last fiscal year.
“That is kind of a game-changer,” he said.
The school system returned the unspent $1.5 million at the end of the last fiscal year, June 30, 2020. The county is able to use those funds during the current fiscal year that runs until June 30, 2021.
Vaught said this is the second year in a row the county is going to have to take money from its reserve account to balance the budget, and the county might have to consider a tax increase. He said this isn’t a good year to raise taxes with a real estate re-assessment ongoing. The county, he said, may need to adjust its tax rate to reflect changes in the re-assessment figures.
Vaught complained about the number of out-of-county student attending Wythe County schools, but school officials said there is about the same number of local students attending school in other counties.
“It’s probably a wash,” Supervisor Jamie Smith said.
“Enrollment is down, but costs go up,” said longtime board member Chalmer Frye. “I think it’s commendable that we have asked for level funding for three years.”
School Board member Stephen Sage said although the funding request remained level, the county still faces a deficit. Someone is asking for a lot of money, he added.
“Good thing we gave you that million-and-a-half,” Sage said. “Our only emphasis is providing the best education for the students of Wythe County, and I think we’ve done that … we’ve done what we can do to not increase our request. We even gave you money back last year. We’ve made a conscious decision to make do with what we’ve gotten in the past.”
Supervisors appeared open to what School Board members were saying.
Supervisor Ryan Lawson said she fully supported the school budget and trusted School Board members to make the right decisions for students.
“We mustn’t lose sight of the schools,” Supervisor Smith said. “We have to care for the students, teachers and schools. We have teachers leaving, and we can’t continue down this road. If we lose sight of one of the three, we will be in worse shape.”
School Board vice chair Ann Manley said that as long as the boards put children first, along with the faculty, staff and community, “we can’t go wrong.”
Both boards agreed that they needed to meet more often.
“A lot of people forget that it’s OK to agree to disagree,” Smith said.
Lawson agreed.
“If we agree or disagree, we can have a conversation about it,” she said. “That way, there are no unanswered questions when budget time rolls around.”
