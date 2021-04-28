Supervisors, Wythe School Board discuss budget

“That is kind of a game-changer,” he said.

The school system returned the unspent $1.5 million at the end of the last fiscal year, June 30, 2020. The county is able to use those funds during the current fiscal year that runs until June 30, 2021.

Vaught said this is the second year in a row the county is going to have to take money from its reserve account to balance the budget, and the county might have to consider a tax increase. He said this isn’t a good year to raise taxes with a real estate re-assessment ongoing. The county, he said, may need to adjust its tax rate to reflect changes in the re-assessment figures.

Vaught complained about the number of out-of-county student attending Wythe County schools, but school officials said there is about the same number of local students attending school in other counties.

“It’s probably a wash,” Supervisor Jamie Smith said.

“Enrollment is down, but costs go up,” said longtime board member Chalmer Frye. “I think it’s commendable that we have asked for level funding for three years.”

School Board member Stephen Sage said although the funding request remained level, the county still faces a deficit. Someone is asking for a lot of money, he added.