Independence man dies in Wythe County crash

A 96-year-old Independence man died Wednesday morning after a single-car wreck on Grayson Turnpike.

According to Virginia State Police Trooper Patrick Goard, the crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. at 4426 Grayson Turnpike when the driver of a northbound Chevrolet Impala, Johnny Guynes of Independence, passed out because of a medical condition. The car ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence.

Guynes’ father-in-law, Ronald Wayne, 96, who was the front-seat passenger, died at the scene. Guynes’ wife and mother-in-law were also in the vehicle. They, along with Guynes, were airlifted to regional hospitals with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, Goard said.

The trooper said charges are pending a medical review. The Division IV Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene, and the crash is still under investigation.

“It was a rough crash,” Goard said. “They went for a ride, and nobody could remember (anything). They just remember his going unconscious.”