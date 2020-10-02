Tazewell County offering free flu shots Oct. 5

Tazewell, Virginia – Tazewell County will be partnering with the Cumberland Plateau Health District to offer a drive through flu shot clinic on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds in Tazewell, Virginia. The purpose of the exercise is to simulate a mass vaccination event which the health department and local agencies would work together so community members could be vaccinated efficiently during a time of emergency.
County Administrator Eric Young stated “We expect the fairgrounds to serve as one of the dispensing sites for mass immunizations for COVID-19 vaccines. This clinic will allow health officials to determine the efficiency of how the clinic is set up and what adjustments need to be made allowing the County to be prepared.”
Nearly 300 flu shots will be available to residents of Tazewell County who are 3 years of age or older. The vaccine is available on a first come, first serve basis and will be administered without having to leave the convenience or comfort of your car. Participants are asked to wear short sleeves or loose clothing around the arm and fill out a registration form in advance to help expedite the process. Bringing the completed document to the clinic will simplify the paperwork process but it does not reserve a dose of the vaccine.
“Getting a flu vaccination this year is more important than ever” said Eleanor Cantrell, M.D., Director of the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts. “According to the CDC, COVID-19 will likely continue into the fall and winter and may overlap with the flu season. With the possibility of both viruses occurring in our communities at the same time, it is vital that everyone age 6 months and older get their yearly flu shot.”
Symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar, making it hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone. The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu illness. Residents are encouraged to get shots early as the vaccine may take up to two weeks for the body to mount an immune response and generate the antibodies that are going to be protective.
The clinic is free to the public. Facial masks are required. Forms may be downloaded at: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/86/2020/09/FluEncounterCPHD.pdf. If you have questions or need additional information, please contact the Tazewell County Health Department at (276) 988-5585.
# # #
