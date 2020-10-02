Tazewell County offering free flu shots Oct. 5

Tazewell, Virginia – Tazewell County will be partnering with the Cumberland Plateau Health District to offer a drive through flu shot clinic on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds in Tazewell, Virginia. The purpose of the exercise is to simulate a mass vaccination event which the health department and local agencies would work together so community members could be vaccinated efficiently during a time of emergency.

County Administrator Eric Young stated “We expect the fairgrounds to serve as one of the dispensing sites for mass immunizations for COVID-19 vaccines. This clinic will allow health officials to determine the efficiency of how the clinic is set up and what adjustments need to be made allowing the County to be prepared.”

Nearly 300 flu shots will be available to residents of Tazewell County who are 3 years of age or older. The vaccine is available on a first come, first serve basis and will be administered without having to leave the convenience or comfort of your car. Participants are asked to wear short sleeves or loose clothing around the arm and fill out a registration form in advance to help expedite the process. Bringing the completed document to the clinic will simplify the paperwork process but it does not reserve a dose of the vaccine.