Sawdust Festival, Quilt Show celebrates cooperative's anniversary

ABINGDON, Va. — Summer events at Holston Mountain Artisans will be in full swing this weekend when the nonprofit cooperative hosts its annual Sawdust Festival, Quilt Show and a History Tent, a special recognition of the cooperative’s 50th anniversary.

All of the special events, free of charge and open to the public, will be held at Holston Mountain Artisans at 214 Park St. in Abingdon from July 23 through Aug. 1.

Andrea Rhoton, director of the cooperative, said although the Sawdust Festival got its name from featuring woodworking artists, it has been expanded to include demonstrations of all craft-making. She expects as many as 200 visitors for this year’s event.

The Sawdust Festival is a teaching event that is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.

Numerous cooperative artisans will interact with spectators as they demonstrate how they create the things that make them craftspeople. The artisans will set up their booths in the parking lot behind the building. Tools and careful instructions will be available for anyone who wants to try their hand at woodcarving, including children.

The event will feature demonstrations by wood carvers, wood turners, quilters and basket makers. Other media include photography, barn quilts and dot painting.