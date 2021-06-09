After COVID forced delays, new Damascus bakery opens this summer

DAMASCUS, Va. — Business just got a little sweeter for Ralph Wilson, who opened a new coffee and bakery business in Damascus on Memorial Day weekend.

Main Street Coffee & Cream has been a long-awaited venture for the business owner, who had planned to open in 2020.

Wilson, who didn’t know how COVID-19 would impact the community, put the project on hold until this spring.

It may be just as well, said the owner, because in the meantime, he decided to add ice cream and soft serve to the menu.

After talking to bikers and hikers coming through town, he learned that ice cream was at the top of their lists. He’s also offering homemade grab-and-go chicken and tuna sandwiches and wraps.

Traci Seats of Bristol, Tennessee, stopped in at the store for ice cream last week while making a nostalgic visit to her former hometown.

“This is really nice. This restaurant building used to be Shorty’s Shoe Repair back in the 1970s,” said Seats, whose father, Scottie Thomas, operated a cabinet shop next door.

The coffee shop is the third business for the local entrepreneur. In addition to the coffee shop, he owns Damascus Diner and Dragonfly Inn in town.