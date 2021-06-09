After COVID forced delays, new Damascus bakery opens this summer

DAMASCUS, Va. — Business just got a little sweeter for Ralph Wilson, who opened a new coffee and bakery business in Damascus on Memorial Day weekend.
Main Street Coffee & Cream has been a long-awaited venture for the business owner, who had planned to open in 2020.
Wilson, who didn’t know how COVID-19 would impact the community, put the project on hold until this spring.
It may be just as well, said the owner, because in the meantime, he decided to add ice cream and soft serve to the menu.
After talking to bikers and hikers coming through town, he learned that ice cream was at the top of their lists. He’s also offering homemade grab-and-go chicken and tuna sandwiches and wraps.
Traci Seats of Bristol, Tennessee, stopped in at the store for ice cream last week while making a nostalgic visit to her former hometown.
“This is really nice. This restaurant building used to be Shorty’s Shoe Repair back in the 1970s,” said Seats, whose father, Scottie Thomas, operated a cabinet shop next door.
The coffee shop is the third business for the local entrepreneur. In addition to the coffee shop, he owns Damascus Diner and Dragonfly Inn in town.
“And this one may be the last,” Wilson said with a laugh.
The owner said he’s had unexpected problems getting the newest business off the ground.
“Maybe I didn’t plan far enough ahead because COVID is still affecting my business life in different ways. It has taken forever to order restaurant equipment because many things were out of stock or put on backorder for months,” said Wilson.
“Realistically, it will be mid-June before the shop becomes fully functional.”
Wilson faces another hurdle as business owners try to recover in the wake of the pandemic.
Employers are facing the challenges of a labor shortage thought to be caused by increased unemployment benefits from the federal government.
“I had to wait until high schools let out for the summer,” said Wilson, who hired two students to help serve ice cream and soft serve.
“And I will still need more employees as we get busier this summer.”
Wilson said he is thankful to have found two experienced employees to help run the new business.
Ellen Trent has worked in the restaurant business since she was 16. Her brother-in-law Blake Trent ran a coffee shop at Virginia Highlands Community College, where he recently became a certified Cisco networking technician.
Wilson does a lot of the baking himself, making fresh éclairs, bagels, donuts and pies. He also serves parfaits for breakfast and offers 12 flavors of ice cream.
The owner has been in the restaurant business since he worked at a Holiday Inn in Knoxville at the age of 16. More recently, he managed the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Abingdon for 20 years.
“My long-term goal is to sell chicken and tuna salads by the pound, as well as homemade cole slaw. I want to experiment with a house blend of coffee, too.”
The shop will have a soft opening from 3 to 8 p.m. during the week of June 7. Following the soft opening, the business will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and will be closed on Wednesdays.
Main Street Coffee & Cream is located at 124 E. Laurel Ave. in Damascus next door to Discover Damascus.
