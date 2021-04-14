Rotary Frolics move to the Moonlite Drive-In in pretaped show

ABINGDON, Va. — The show must go on for an annual comedy and music performance that raises thousands of dollars for local charities each year.
Abingdon Rotary Club has found a creative way to hold its crowd-pleasing Rotary Frolics in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
For one night only, organizers of the show will present the 72nd annual Rotary Frolics at the Moonlite Drive-In, a historic venue used most recently for Barter Theatre’s live performances. The Rotary Frolics will be held at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
“Our hats are off to the Barter Theatre. They are able to continue their productions in this creative way. The Rotary Club is happy to be able to piggyback off their success and continue our show with their help,” said Mark Graham, director of the Rotary Frolics.
All parts of the show will be prerecorded, a big change from the Rotary Club’s live performances that have graced the Barter Theatre stage for decades. Clips from recordings of previous shows, along with new skits recorded on Zoom or in small groups, will be edited and compiled in a show for the Moonlite Theatre big screen. Premiere Video Productions in Abingdon is in charge of the filmmaking.
“It will be difficult to replicate the charm of a live performance on stage at the Barter Theatre, but we’re going to try,” said Graham.
“On the upside, Rotarians will be able to sit in their cars and watch the Frolics for a change. This is my 29th Frolics. It will be interesting to see it from the audience this time.”
The Moonlite Theatre can accommodate approximately 300 cars on show night, said Graham.
“Carpooling will be important to the event’s success. If folks come together, we can fit more in to see the show and sell more tickets. Bring whomever you feel safe to ride with in a car,” he said.
“We hope folks will bring lawn chairs, sit outside and enjoy a few much-needed laughs.”
A streamlined production
Organizers have streamlined the production this year, cutting several corners for the show.
“Normally, we spend four months putting a show together. We put this one on in just two months,” said Graham.
The show will be condensed to approximately 75 minutes — slightly shorter than the traditional two-hour production. The show will begin after sunset.
Rotary Club members will not be responsible for selling show tickets this year. All reservations for the show are being handled by the Barter Theatre Box Office. A one-page program will be available, rather than a full program with advertising.
Community youth programs
According to the director, the annual event usually raises anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000.
“And then we turn around and give it all away. And we have fun doing it.”
Proceeds from the Frolics support many community youth programs, such as college scholarships, the Backpacks Unite after-school food program and a Rotary Splashpad planned for the Abingdon Sports Complex.
“Some of the charities we support have had a tough year because they haven’t been able to raise the funds they normally would. We’re glad to be able to help,” he said.
The Frolics will continue its signature humor with the ROTN News skits and the comedic team “Bert and Bart,” played by Rotarians Fred Parker and Wayne Austin. “We’ve selected a few classic skits from past shows, but we are safely prerecording new skits to add in this year.”
Several musical favorites will perform on screen, either from clips from previous performances or from current prerecorded performances.
Among those is Presley Barker, a country and blues singer and songwriter from Traphill, North Carolina, who performed in the Frolics in 2016 and has competed on this year’s “American Idol.”
Another favorite is Carson Peters, a mountain music prodigy from Piney Flats, Tennessee, who performed in the Rotary Frolics in 2014 and 2015 and has performed on “The Tonight Show” and the Grand Old Opry with Ricky Scaggs & Kentucky Thunder.
Frolics mainstay Dr. Mark Handy, an Abingdon physician and banjo player, will join Martha Spencer with the Whitetop Mountain Band, combining their talents to bring high-energy bluegrass to the stage.
Abingdon native and Nashville Americana musician Jerry Castle rounds out the musical offerings with his country-with-an-edge sound. Spencer and Castle have been included in Rolling Stone magazine articles highlighting their talent and promise, with Spencer named among the Top Ten Country Performers to Watch in 2018 and Castle enjoying recent success in England.
Graham said the show would not be possible without sponsors. “Our focus is video and social media acknowledgement of sponsors, area signage and small printed programs this year, really putting sponsor dollars toward basic expenses to yield as much as we can for program support.”
Businesses and individuals interested in becoming patrons, friends or supporters of the Rotary Frolics should email charlottewhitted@gmail.com for more information. To date, participating patrons include First Bank and Trust, a premier sponsor, Food City, Farris Funeral Home, Wampler Insurance, the Mahaffey Agency and Dharma Pharmaceuticals.
Call the Barter Box Office at 276-628-3991 to purchase tickets.
For more information, contact mgraham@ehc.edu.
