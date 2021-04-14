Rotary Frolics move to the Moonlite Drive-In in pretaped show

ABINGDON, Va. — The show must go on for an annual comedy and music performance that raises thousands of dollars for local charities each year.

Abingdon Rotary Club has found a creative way to hold its crowd-pleasing Rotary Frolics in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

For one night only, organizers of the show will present the 72nd annual Rotary Frolics at the Moonlite Drive-In, a historic venue used most recently for Barter Theatre’s live performances. The Rotary Frolics will be held at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.

“Our hats are off to the Barter Theatre. They are able to continue their productions in this creative way. The Rotary Club is happy to be able to piggyback off their success and continue our show with their help,” said Mark Graham, director of the Rotary Frolics.

All parts of the show will be prerecorded, a big change from the Rotary Club’s live performances that have graced the Barter Theatre stage for decades. Clips from recordings of previous shows, along with new skits recorded on Zoom or in small groups, will be edited and compiled in a show for the Moonlite Theatre big screen. Premiere Video Productions in Abingdon is in charge of the filmmaking.