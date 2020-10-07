Tazewell County Sheriff's office re-accredited

*Learned from County Administrator Eric Young that the county will be leasing vehicles from Enterprise and obtaining fleet maintenance agreements for them.

*Approved $30,000 from CARES money to cover the cost of testing for Covid for county and school system employees.

*Appointed John Blankenship to the Soil and Water Conservation Board.

*Scheduled a public hearing for the November meeting to address the junkyard ordinance.

*Held a public hearing on amending the county budget and voted to adopt the amended budget.

*Held a public hearing on naming the road connecting Indian Paint Road and the 19-460 intersection Adair Drive and voted to end the public comment period Nov. 10.

*Approved the regional project agreement between Russell and Tazewell County for Project Jonah.

*Approved a memorandum of understanding with SWCC for the tuition assistance program.

*Authorized the IDA to use $20,000 to contract with Camoin Marketing for developing industrial leads.

*Approved the fire contract with Bluefield Va.

*Approved extending the state oif emergency until Nov. 10.