Tazewell County Sheriff's office re-accredited

Tazewell, Va. – Law enforcement was honored during the Oct. 6 meeting of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
Derrick Mays, from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services presented Sheriff Brian Hieatt and members of his department a certificate marking their fourth consecutive accreditation by that agency. The Virginia Sheriff’s Association and the association of chiefs of police join the DCJS in comprising the law enforcement professional standards commission.
[In other action the board:]
*Transferred $12,887.50 to the sheriff’s office from the contingency and grants account to cover vehicle repairs and donations.
*Transferred $250 from contingency and grants account to the registrar’s office.
*Ratified an email poll approving $46.94 from western district funds to pay for signs on Kennedy Road and approved $350 to pay for erecting the signs.
*Approved a moral obligation for the PSA’s $1.9 million bond through the Virginia Resource Authority.
*Appointed Marilyn Mustard to the Cumberland Mountain Community services Board.
*Approved a service agreement with Point Broadband for service to the Pocahontas\Boissevain area.
*Raised the small purchase agreement limit from $75,000 to $100,000.
*Learned from County Administrator Eric Young that the county will be leasing vehicles from Enterprise and obtaining fleet maintenance agreements for them.
*Approved $30,000 from CARES money to cover the cost of testing for Covid for county and school system employees.
*Appointed John Blankenship to the Soil and Water Conservation Board.
*Scheduled a public hearing for the November meeting to address the junkyard ordinance.
*Held a public hearing on amending the county budget and voted to adopt the amended budget.
*Held a public hearing on naming the road connecting Indian Paint Road and the 19-460 intersection Adair Drive and voted to end the public comment period Nov. 10.
*Approved the regional project agreement between Russell and Tazewell County for Project Jonah.
*Approved a memorandum of understanding with SWCC for the tuition assistance program.
*Authorized the IDA to use $20,000 to contract with Camoin Marketing for developing industrial leads.
*Approved the fire contract with Bluefield Va.
*Approved extending the state oif emergency until Nov. 10.
*Met in closed session to discuss projects Jonah, Claw and Hammer as well as the Justice easement with no action taken.
*Approved the increasing the price of disposing of tires at the landfill to $3 per tire and $165 per ton.
*Recessed until Oct. 15 at four p.m.
