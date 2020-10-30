Greevers Drug Store in Chilhowie opens in new location

With a little help from his friends, Brent Foster, pharmacist and owner of Greevers Drug Store in Chilhowie, moved across the street to his new location in one weekend.

“I had great help from a lot of people in the community,” Foster said. “We moved over on a Saturday morning. I thought it would take all day and we were over here by noon. It went very smoothly, even better than I thought it would.”

Greevers Drug Store was closed the weekend of Oct. 16 for the move and reopened in the new location on Oct. 19. Hours and phone number (646-3512) are the same. Foster plans a grand opening when everything is complete.

The drug store is now located in the former Sun Trust Bank building that Foster purchased for the move. The old building, where the drug store had operated for decades, will be demolished next year to make room for easier turning at the intersection of Highway 11 and Whitetop Road.

The new location at 119 East Lee Highway offers more room for the pharmaceuticals plus drive-through pick-up access it didn’t have before. There is a separate room for immunizations or consultation, and plenty of space upstairs for storage, something Foster said he has needed for years. There’s plenty of parking beside and behind the building.