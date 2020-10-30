Greevers Drug Store in Chilhowie opens in new location

With a little help from his friends, Brent Foster, pharmacist and owner of Greevers Drug Store in Chilhowie, moved across the street to his new location in one weekend.
“I had great help from a lot of people in the community,” Foster said. “We moved over on a Saturday morning. I thought it would take all day and we were over here by noon. It went very smoothly, even better than I thought it would.”
Greevers Drug Store was closed the weekend of Oct. 16 for the move and reopened in the new location on Oct. 19. Hours and phone number (646-3512) are the same. Foster plans a grand opening when everything is complete.
The drug store is now located in the former Sun Trust Bank building that Foster purchased for the move. The old building, where the drug store had operated for decades, will be demolished next year to make room for easier turning at the intersection of Highway 11 and Whitetop Road.
The new location at 119 East Lee Highway offers more room for the pharmaceuticals plus drive-through pick-up access it didn’t have before. There is a separate room for immunizations or consultation, and plenty of space upstairs for storage, something Foster said he has needed for years. There’s plenty of parking beside and behind the building.
The former Greevers Drug Store had 2,400 square feet with little room for storage, Foster said. He has to keep records for about 10 years and had run out of room for storage as well as having little room for retail and no drive-thru. The new building has 8,000 square feet, he said.
Foster said he wanted to use the old letters for the outside sign, but they were just too worn so he has ordered new signs. He also planned to move the popular message sign to the new site.
A lot of renovation was needed to make the former bank building appropriate for a pharmacy, Foster said. The new flooring is receiving many compliments. He is working on stocking the gift area and intends to have holiday items soon.
“Overall, it’s been a good move,” he said last week. “We’re still putting things away and out. My employees have helped tremendously in getting things organized.”
Foster said the move will prove beneficial to a business that has been operating in the old building since the late 1960s. The building was built in the mid-1950s, he believes, and previously served the Vance Company and E.C. Little.
“It’s sad to leave that building,” Foster said as he gazed out the window of the new building toward the old one. “I’ll probably be sad when it’s torn down. That memory will be gone. Right now it’s still mine and I can see it.”
Foster said he remembers when the building was being renovated and his father, John Foster, and Ernest Greever were the pharmacists. Brent was about nine years old then, he said, and his little brother would hide in the cabinets.
Greevers Drug Store has had two extensive remodels over the years, Foster said, and repairs have had to be made at times when vehicles – namely tractor-trailers – struck the building or awnings trying to make the sharp turn. Some evidence of the damage still remains.
Removing the building to make the turn easier for trucks will help businesses who rely on those trucks for goods and materials, he said, especially industries on the south end of town on Highway 11.
Foster said that he began looking for options when he discovered that the Virginia Department of Transportation plans for the intersection did show a removal of his building.
Discussion began several years ago about needs at the intersection such as turn lanes, curbing and improved drainage.
As described by VDOT, “The project includes adding a left turn lane from Route 107 north and southbound onto Route 11 and radius improvements at the intersection that will provide additional space for large trucks to turn at the intersection.” The plans also include a turn lane off Route 107 northbound into the Food City parking lot.
An announcement in July 2017 that Smyth County had been awarded over $10 million out of $28 million made available in the most recent round of funding for VDOT projects in the Bristol district includes $3 million for the intersection in Chilhowie. The primary purpose is to ease congestion and enhance safety.
VDOT will determine right-of-way and easement needs as the project design progresses. Construction bids are anticipated in late spring 2021. Traffic will be impacted for about a year and a half while the work is done.
“It will be interesting to see them work on this intersection and tear down the building,” he said. “Sad to see it go. But it’s progress. The turn for the trucks has needed to be fixed for a long time especially for when interstate traffic is rerouted through town.”
