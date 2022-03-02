APEX Center on board's March 8 agenda

Wythe County supervisors will discuss the fate of the controversial APEX Center during their next board meeting on March 8. During the board’s most recent meeting on Tuesday, Supervisor Terry said he is for “pulling the plug,” if the center failed to make its lease payment, which was due the next day.

As of Friday morning, Feb. 25, the APEX Center had not paid.

The topic came up after Assistant County Administrator Matt Hankins said that APEX Authority member Barry Ayers asked that a scheduled discussion about the center be postponed because a family illness prevented him from attending the meeting.

Terry then asked if the center had made its quarterly payment. When told no, Terry said he wasn’t interested in having a discussion on March 8. If the center can’t support itself, it’s time to pull the plug, he said.

Supervisor Rolland Cook asked what should the county do with the facility. Terry said to put it on the market. Cook responded that he is OK with selling it, but what should be done between now and the time it sells? Should it just sit empty or should the authority continue to operate it?

Terry said he is OK with letting the center operate until the county finds a buyer.

Supervisor Jamie Smith said the discussion was a day premature and the board should wait to see if the APEX Center actually defaults on the payment before making a decision. He said the center recently hosted three large events, and that he attended the most recent one. Although it had not been advertised, there was standing room only, Smith said.

Once the county decided to stop funding the center earlier this year, the center quickly booked events, he said, adding that if that mindset had been there all along, the current situation might be much different.

Supervisor Gene Horney pointed out that if the authority defaults on the lease, part of the reason will be because supervisors declined to fund it for the current quarter. He acknowledged that the authority would have used a good part of the funding to make the payment, but added that the authority also brings in money through an admissions tax. He noted that the Covid pandemic made it increasingly more difficult to bring the events in.

Supervisor Jesse Burnett said he would like to speak to Authority members before making a decision about the center.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. on March 8.

