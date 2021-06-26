Old-time baseball returns next month

Old-time baseball is back. Wytheville’s Vintage Baseball League has games scheduled through October.

Two local teams, the Bereans and the Deacons, will suit up and play each other following 19th century rules and dress. They wear period reproduction uniforms, use period authentic equipment and follow rules from 1864.

“It’s good exercise, it’s competitive, but we don’t get mad. We all get along, and it’s good fellowship,” said Michael Gillman, manager of historic sites/Homestead Museums Operations for the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums. “And it’s different. It’s not normal baseball; it’s the original way they played.”

For instance, in Vintage Baseball, the leather-covered twine balls used are softer than a baseball, which makes it nice for the players because gloves are not allowed. Pitches are thrown underhanded, there are no walks, and if a player catches a hit on the first ball bounce, it’s an out.

Gillman decided to start the team after stumbling across a Vintage Baseball game on YouTube several years ago. He searched for teams in the area and realized there weren’t any. So, he formed two on behalf of the Wytheville Department of Museums. The teams are still looking for members. Anyone over 18, women included, can play.