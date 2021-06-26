Old-time baseball returns next month

Old-time baseball is back. Wytheville’s Vintage Baseball League has games scheduled through October.
Two local teams, the Bereans and the Deacons, will suit up and play each other following 19th century rules and dress. They wear period reproduction uniforms, use period authentic equipment and follow rules from 1864.
“It’s good exercise, it’s competitive, but we don’t get mad. We all get along, and it’s good fellowship,” said Michael Gillman, manager of historic sites/Homestead Museums Operations for the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums. “And it’s different. It’s not normal baseball; it’s the original way they played.”
For instance, in Vintage Baseball, the leather-covered twine balls used are softer than a baseball, which makes it nice for the players because gloves are not allowed. Pitches are thrown underhanded, there are no walks, and if a player catches a hit on the first ball bounce, it’s an out.
Gillman decided to start the team after stumbling across a Vintage Baseball game on YouTube several years ago. He searched for teams in the area and realized there weren’t any. So, he formed two on behalf of the Wytheville Department of Museums. The teams are still looking for members. Anyone over 18, women included, can play.
Vintage Baseball is a program of the Department of Museums with a number of community sponsors that have provided uniforms and equipment. The Wythe County Historical Society purchased the uniforms and named the Deacons team. Berea Christian Church sponsored the uniforms for and named the Bereans team.
Games are played at Withers Park, most at 6 p.m. Practice is every Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Homestead Museum on Tazewell Street.
“We do it there because no one can interrupt us while we teach people the rules” Gillman said.
The teams played a full season in 2019, but the 2020 season was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the season kicks off on Friday, July 2, at 6 p.m. at Withers Park. Games are a family fun event with no alcohol. Bring your own chair or blanket. No admission, but donations are welcome.
For more information or to join a team, call Gillman at 276-223-3300 or email him at michaelg@wytheville.org.
Here is the Vintage Base Ball Clubs of Wythe County Schedule. All games are played at Withers Park:
Friday, July 2, 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 11, at 4 p.m. This game will be played at the Fairview Museum in Abingdon
Thursday, July 15, at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m.
Sunday, October 17, at 4 p.m.
