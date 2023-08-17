Marion Senior High School earned a new place in the record books recently. For the first time in the institution’s history, the school won the National Guard Cup for academic-related achievements.

The Virginia Army National Guard presents the cup annually for yearlong academic activity success. MSHS claimed the 2022-23 cup in the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Class 2, which was held by Radford last year.

First awarded in 1990, the Cup represents 34 seasons with six cups awarded for academic activities and athletics in each of the VHSL’s six enrollment classifications.

According to a news release, “A point system determines the winners based on overall performance in VHSL state championship competitions. In addition, schools earn academic activity points for outstanding participation in magazines, newsmagazine, newspapers, online news, yearbook, broadcasting, theatre, scholastic bowl, forensics, debate, creative writing, and film festivals.”

The five academic activities involving teams are scholastic bowl, creative writing, debate, theatre, forensics, and robotics.

Marion’s win was solidified by theatre, forensics and scholastic bowl performances and the school’s yearbook.

The theatre and forensics program are led by Todd Necessary, scholastic bowl by Shane Goodpasture, and yearbook by Kristin Untiedt.

School officials noted that the MSHS theatre team participated in the state theatre festival and, in forensics, this spring then senior Sam Widener claimed the VHSL top state prize in extemporaneous speaking in the 2A level.

A MSHS Facebook post said, “Each of these brought in significant points for the Cup.”

Necessary reflected, “I am certainly proud to know that my teams contributed largely to this success.”

Necessary and Widener were present to receive a resolution adopted by the Marion Town Council in recognition of the award.

The resolution noted that extracurricular activities “help build well-rounded students and future community leaders.”

The document concluded with the town joining together to honor “Mr. Necessary, Mr. Goodpasture, Ms. Untiedt, and Sam Widener through this Resolution, marking their remarkable accomplishments and leadership in and out of the classroom as the hallmark of citizenry that epitomizes the very best of Marion.”

2022-23 National Guard Cup Academic Activity winners as presented by the Virginia Army National Guard are: Class 1 Appomattox Regional Governor’s School; Class 2 Marion Senior; Class 3 Charlottesville; Class 4 Jefferson Forest; Class 5 Princess Anne; and Class 6 Thomas Jefferson S&T.

The Virginia Army National Guard is the title sponsor for the VHSL’s National Guard Cup to honor the “Champions of Champions.”

MSHS Principal Mike Davidson expressed his appreciation to the town council for recognizing the students and school.