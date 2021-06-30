Popular 'river table' to be raffled off at Abingdon Farmers Market

ABINGDON, Va. — A Rural Retreat furniture maker is donating one of his handcrafted tables for a raffle at the Abingdon Farmers Market beginning Saturday, July 3.
John O’Quinn, who is known for his epoxy resin river tables, said the gift is his way of showing appreciation for the market and the business it has generated for his custom-designed wood products for nearly a decade.
According to Market Manager David McLeish, the raffle also will help attract more customers during a lull between noon and 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
“The farmers market is doing really well this season. We’re probably running 1,200 to 1,500 customers through the market on Saturdays,” said McLeish. “And we have new vendors, too.
“We just have this little period of time that we’d like to bump up.”
Customers are eligible to register for the raffle each Saturday in July between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. A winner will be announced at the market on Aug. 7. Raffle tickets are free to customers who shop during the hour.
Vendors are not allowed to participate in the raffle.
The river table will be on display at the market manager’s table where O’Quinn of Real Wood Designs will be available to answer questions about the construction and the process he uses to make the decorative tables.
The top of the small utility table is made from oak, and the legs are from black walnut. The vendor said some of his bestsellers at the Abingdon Farmers Market are the hardwood tables designed with an epoxy inlay that resembles a meandering blue river.
“The color of this river is Caribbean Blue, which is the most popular color I sell,” said O’Quinn.
The river tables are particularly labor intensive, he said. Depending on the size of the river table, it may require at least 12 to 15 hours and sometimes as many as 40 hours to complete a project.
O’Quinn builds a frame around the two pieces of wood, allowing him to pour the epoxy, a clear hardening material, in between the recesses on both wood slabs. The epoxy is poured one-fourth of an inch at a time.
“A two-inch river means eight pours every four to 10 hours. It requires 72 hours for curing time,” he said.
The artist makes his wood creations from hardwoods, such as oak, maple cherry, mahogany and walnut, all of which come from local sawmills in Wythe and Washington counties.
He looks for boards that feature the natural properties of wood to create greater character. He prefers to use a live-edge slab, the uncut side of a piece of lumber, and sometimes even leaves the bark for extra character.
O’Quinn, who did not display his wares at the market during the pandemic last year, said he is glad to be back at the Abingdon Farmers Market. Just last week, the woodworker made 60 cutting boards to bring to the market.
Specializing in butcher block tables, lazy Susan turntables, cutting boards, pizza boards and serving trays, O’Quinn also takes special orders for any type of furniture needs.
Follow Real Wood Designs on Facebook.
The Abingdon Farmers Market is located on the corner of Remsburg Drive and Cummings Street in downtown Abingdon. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.