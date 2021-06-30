Popular 'river table' to be raffled off at Abingdon Farmers Market

ABINGDON, Va. — A Rural Retreat furniture maker is donating one of his handcrafted tables for a raffle at the Abingdon Farmers Market beginning Saturday, July 3.

John O’Quinn, who is known for his epoxy resin river tables, said the gift is his way of showing appreciation for the market and the business it has generated for his custom-designed wood products for nearly a decade.

According to Market Manager David McLeish, the raffle also will help attract more customers during a lull between noon and 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

“The farmers market is doing really well this season. We’re probably running 1,200 to 1,500 customers through the market on Saturdays,” said McLeish. “And we have new vendors, too.

“We just have this little period of time that we’d like to bump up.”

Customers are eligible to register for the raffle each Saturday in July between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. A winner will be announced at the market on Aug. 7. Raffle tickets are free to customers who shop during the hour.

Vendors are not allowed to participate in the raffle.