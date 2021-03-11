Volunteers raise funds for future dog park

DAMASCUS, Va. — A large group of volunteers in the Damascus community are in the fundraising stage of building the town’s first dog park, a full-featured recreation area that will serve dog owners throughout the Damascus area.
Organizers say it will be another draw for visitors to the “friendliest town on the trail.”
The Town Council recently designated a level piece of property adjacent to Beaver Dam Creek and the Jefferson National Forest for the off-leash enclosed area. Construction is planned for late May.
According to park organizer Richard Smith, the area has the potential for being one of the best dog parks in the area, eventually offering separate areas for small and large dogs, play equipment for dogs, pet waste stations, shade-friendly gazebos and benches.
“It’s going to be a phenomenal thing for the town,” said Katie Lamb, mayor of Damascus. “I’m thankful for everyone putting this together. And my Lab, Jethro, thinks it’s pretty awesome, too.”
The Damascus Park Development Team, comprised of more than 70 local supporters, is focusing on raising money for the project during March and April.
Smith said he’d like to see at least $12,000 raised, which will allow the team to purchase and install some of the basic needs, such as the 5-foot chainlink fence for a proposed 150-by-200-foot area.
“Just imagine half of a football field but a little wider,” he said. “It will make an excellent source for off-leash exercise for more active dogs.”
The development team is looking at hiring workers to either install the fence or supervise volunteer labor.
He is encouraged that a grant program sponsored by Petsafe could provide additional funding for adding a water system and the other amenities, such as gazebos, tables, benches and pet waste stations that will complete the package. Eventually, trees will be added for shade and aesthetic value.
Smith said right now the only water available for the dogs is a nearby creek and a restroom at the adjacent ballpark. Funding for a water system will allow the park to feature bi-level dog park water fountains for the owners and their dogs to hydrate during their stays.
The dog park will be free for public use. The town’s maintenance department will work with volunteers to keep the park clean.
Smith said it may be possible to eventually build a series of trails outside of the off-leash and fenced-in areas. A dog swimming area is another possibility, he said.
“Damascus is an intensively dog-friendly town. We have lots of dog owners but few fenced-in areas for dogs to run and play,” Smith said. According to him, the closest dog parks are in Abingdon and Bristol.
“The park will be a great place for dog-oriented people to meet and even arrange dog play dates.”
Tourism is another reason to provide a dog park, Smith said.
“Even though the town’s population is just around 860, a large percentage of the 250,000 people who visit here every year bring their dogs. They say it adds to their vacation to be able to bring their pets with them.”
Smith said the idea for a dog park has been floating around town for several years but never got off the ground until Susan Seymore, vice mayor of the town, recommended revisiting the project.
Moe Medina of Damascus assisted the team with designing the dog park.
The idea to develop a dog park is strongly supported by many people in town.
Business owner Shelly Gadola thinks the dog park will be an asset to the town. “When people travel to Damascus, a lot of them bring their dogs.”
Gadola said it will be a perfect recreational spot to bring her golden retrievers to play.
Linda Carder and her Shetland sheepdog, Bandit, showed up for a brief meeting at the prospective site last week for the development team members. “I have a yard, and I also walk my dog 2 miles each day, but he loves to run with other dogs,” said Carder. “The park will be a safe place to get some of that play time.”
Tommie Waters of Meadowview grew up in Damascus. She is glad to see the vacant land being used for a dog park and plans to bring her dog, Lucy, a terrier mix, to play with other dogs.
Lissa Jackson of Shady Valley, Tennessee, agreed the dog park will be an excellent source for people and dog social interactions. Located only 8 miles from Damascus, Jackson plans to bring her Norwegian elkhound for visits.
Donations are accepted at the Bank of Damascus in Damascus, where a fund has been created, or at the Damascus Town Hall. Checks must be written to the Damascus Dog Park Fund.
Arrangements can be made for volunteers to pick up donations from individuals.
Donations also can be mailed to: Susan Seymore, 359 N. Beaverdam, Damascus, VA 24236.
A GoFundMe page has been created for donations. Visit www.gofundme.com and search for “Damascus Dog Park.”
Follow the Damascus Park Development Team on Facebook, where updates on expenditures will be posted.
Volunteers who are experienced with installing chainlink fencing are encouraged to contact Smith at grsmith07@gmail.com.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.