The annual Rich Valley Fair & Horse Show is underway.

Today, July 29, brings a Ranch Rodeo with 25 teams and 22 triathlon entries at 7 p.m. The number of entrants is nearly double last year’s event.

Sunday, July 30, events will begin with Cowboy Church at 9:30 a.m. and include a gospel sing at 6 p.m.

Monday, July 31, will bring the always popular pet show, a cornhole competition, and youth activities as part of Community Night activities that kick off at 6 p.m. The cross cut sawing competition will also take place that night. It’s named for Ralph Spencer and Wiley Hash, two of the competition’s fiercest competitors.

At 11 a.m. that morning, livestock competitions will begin with goat and lamb shows at 11 a.m.

Beef and dairy shows will take place on Tuesday morning. The day will also include a Build a Farm and 1:16 Tractor show. At 7 p.m. that evening, donkey basketball will entertain.

To thank the community, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, the fair association will present a free concert from 6-9:30 p.m. Noah Spencer is set to perform at 6 p.m. and From the Edge will follow. There will be no gate fees.

The horse pull events will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3. Folks with entries for the inside exhibits may submit them from 7-9 p.m.

An open horse show begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and the horse show championship is set for 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

As always, the event brings tasty fair treats and a variety of vendors will be on site at the fairgrounds.

Learn more via on Facebook: richvalleyfair.