Love of antiques inspires Saltville Emporium

The Saltville Emporium offers a unique shopping experience at 115 West Main Street in Saltville.
The store carries a variety of items, including antique dishes, antique and unusual furniture, handmade jewelry, locally made candles and soaps, a variety of masks at low prices, new gift items, a toy section featuring Melissa and Doug items, collectibles, including dolls, carousel horses and dishes, artwork from amateur artists and professionally done prints, greeting cards, and a variety of birdhouses.
Open since June of 2019, the business is co-owned by Tim Henry and Dale Presnell and is operated by Saltville resident Carolyn Lewis. The Saltville Emporium is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The store is open on Sunday on occasion. Special Sunday hours are posted on the business’ Facebook page.
Henry, who is originally from Marion, explained that he and Presnell bought a house in Saltville five years ago. They are renovating the house and hope to eventually use it as a weekend getaway or rent it out on Airbnb.
“We fell in love with the town. We looked at this building for a couple of years and bought it on a whim. Initially we leased it as a beauty shop. We opened the Emporium in June of 2019 and greatly expanded it to what it is now this past winter,” Henry said.
Because he likes unique things, Henry said, the original plan for the store was “to dabble a little bit in antiques and collectibles.”
From that idea, they added jewelry, candles, soaps and furniture made by local artisans. New items offered include sheets, comforters, household items, and, now, because of the demand created by COVID-19, face masks.
“Items come from a huge variety of places. I’m just a snooper and a collector. I try to beat the bushes to find the best deals to keep prices reasonable. We get new stuff all the time. We have an evolving and revolving inventory. Someone can run in and get a nice gift in a nice bag,” Henry said.
A supply of pumpkins will be arriving soon in time for fall, and the Saltville Emporium will have lots of Christmas items coming in early November, including gift items, Christmas collectibles and antiques, and live Christmas trees and fresh wreaths.
Henry and Presnell live in Piney Creek, North Carolina. Henry is the director of Oak Hill Academy. Presnell is the director of human resources for the town of Boone, North Carolina.
The men are considering moving to Saltville when they retire.
“The Saltville Emporium has been a lot of fun. It’s turned into our social life too,” Henry said.
Additional information can be found on the Saltville Emporium page on Facebook or by calling 828-964-1741.
