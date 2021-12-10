Jury acquits Smyth County man of rape charge

A Smyth County man says he’s looking forward to moving on with his life after a jury acquitted him Thursday morning of a rape charge.
In the first criminal jury trial in Smyth County in several years, it took the jury less than half an hour to return not guilty verdicts for 35-year-old Brandon Shane Combs.
Combs stood accused of having sex with his then 19-year-old step-daughter against her will and of later threatening to burn his home on Cleghorn Valley Road to keep his wife from having it.
During the trial, which was slated for two days, jurors heard from five defense witnesses, including Combs, and three witnesses for the commonwealth.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brendan Roche depicted Combs as a “bully,” a man who didn’t take no for an answer and who took what he wanted when he wanted it.
In her testimony, which was the sole evidence presented against the defendant on the rape charge, Combs’ accuser said she was home alone when Combs came home early from work one afternoon in March 2020. She said Combs was upset with her because she wasn’t answering her phone and because he suspected her boyfriend was there.
“To get away from his anger, she went to the bedroom and folded laundry and that is when the defendant saw what he wanted and took it,” Roche told the jury.
The woman testified that it was like a “mood switch,” that Combs went from being angry to nice. She said he kept suggesting they have sex, saying things like “you know you want it.” She brushed it off at first, she said, and then told him she didn’t feel well and didn’t want to when he insisted that she did.
She said after Combs pushed her back on the bed and began to remove her clothes, “I just gave in at that point.”
The woman said she didn’t tell anyone because she felt intimidated by Combs. Then, on April 19,2020, she filed a report with the Smyth County Sheriff's Office. Although the woman was unable to give Lt. Kevin Terry a specific date, she told him it occurred sometime within the last month, according to a criminal complaint, so Terry listed the offense date as March 15- April 15, 2020. Several months later, that time frame was moved up by a week.
The day she filed the report, Combs had been arrested on a public intoxication charge in the Town of Marion after an interaction with some residents on Severt Street as he drove through. Upon his arrest a SCSO deputy arrived to serve him with an emergency protective order his wife had been granted.
According to testimony from Marion Police Officer Bryan Morris, after learning that a magistrate had granted his wife their residence in the order, Combs threatened to burn it to the ground so she couldn’t be there and said he would “kill that b***h,” which garnered him an additional threat to burn charge.
With Combs behind bars, Roche said his accuser felt comfortable enough reporting the rape.
“That’s when she finally felt safe and out from under his thumb,” he said.
But, Combs’ defense attorney, Melissa Carrico, had a much different story to tell. The Marion-based attorney painted a picture of a love-stricken teen who was willing to do whatever it took to see her boyfriend, including accusing her step-father of rape.
“Unfortunately, what we have here today is a step-dad’s worst nightmare,” Carrico said.
Through testimony from Combs' 14-year-old son and 17-year-old step-son, as well as from Combs, Carrico argued that Combs’ accuser made the allegation because Combs had prevented her from seeing her boyfriend.
Both teens testified that Combs had placed restrictions on contact with the accuser's boyfriend and on the oldest boy's girlfriend due to COVID-19, which had just begun to hit the area at the time.
Combs and the teens said one of the boys had asthma, as did Combs' step-daughter, and the other of the two boys had a heart condition, which puts them at higher risk of complications of COVID-19. Combs said his grandmother also suffered severe health issues at the time.
“So, I didn’t want to take no chances being that I already have three kids with health problems,” Combs told the jury.
Carrico said that Combs' accuser had previously taken extreme measures in order to see her boyfriend, including falsely reporting a burglary and claiming to have overdosed on medication. The attorney indicated she had 9-1-1 recordings and the accuser’s medical records that might support that, but those were not presented to the jury.
“Today, she's willing to say the worst thing a step-parent can hear-- an allegation of rape,” Carrico told the jury in her closing argument.
Throughout the trial, Carrico frequently called attention to the day Combs was arrested, saying that that was the day Combs learned that his family was splitting apart. It was also the day his accuser moved in with her boyfriend, Carrico noted.
During his testimony, Combs told the jury he was disgusted by the rape allegation, saying that everything his accuser told them that day was completely false.
“It's just disgusting that I've been drug through the mud for the last 20 months,” he said.
As evidence against the claim that Combs came home early at any point in that time frame, the defense submitted bills of lading for nearly every weekday between March 9, 2020 and April 9, 2020.
Bills of lading are verification of receipt of cargo. A truck driver for Twin River Hauling at the time, Combs hauled supplies from Manchester, Kentucky, to the Speyside Bourbon Cooperage in Atkins.
James Tuggle, who was employed by Speyside at the time, testified on Wednesday that it was his signature on all of the bills except two. Those two, he said were signed by his supervisor. For one day that was unaccounted for in the bills of lading, family members testified that Combs’ rig had broken down and that he spent the day with his sons and father.
While Roche argued that the bills did not verify a time a shipment was received, Tuggle said Combs always arrived with his daily shipment between 1:30 and a little after 2 p.m.
He remembered that as Combs’ usual time, he said, because “I always gave him down the road because he'd get there last minute.”
To further complicate the prosecution's version of events, the oldest of the boys to testify for the defense told the jury that after Smyth County schools went to full virtual learning in March of 2020, he stayed at home during the day, too, unlike his younger brothers, who went to their grandparent’s house in Atkins during the day.
Multiple defense witnesses testified that it was Combs’ routine to pick up the children in Atkins before returning to Cleghorn Valley.
The 17-year-old called the allegation “lies.” Carrico pointed out that the boy had come forward with the information without being asked. Asked why he did that, he said, “I wanted to come out and tell them that it ain't true.”
The defense also took issue with the changing time frame in which the rape was alleged to have occurred. Carrico noted that the original report was that the rape took place sometime between March 15 and April 15.
“That's really important because [she] claimed that her brothers were at school, that my client came home early from work,” Carrico said.
But Smyth County schools last held in-person class that school year on March 12, she pointed out to the jury. It wasn't until much later that the time frame changed to between March 8 and March 26, Carrico said.
Asked about the time frame, however, Lt. Terry said that he had been the one to determine the time frame, which he based off a range of weeks that the woman had given him when he interviewed her. Terry did not testify about any investigation.
In regard to his threat to burn charge, Combs said he didn’t recall telling Morris that he would burn his house to the ground to prevent his wife from being there. Combs pointed out that he was intoxicated that day, a charge for which he previously pleaded guilty.
While Carrico said intoxication alone was not a defense, she said it was important to consider because in order for Combs to be found guilty, the commonwealth would have to prove that he made the threat with unlawful intent.
As the clerk announced the jury's not guilty verdicts, Combs' family could be heard breathing sighs of relief and quietly celebrating from outside the open courtroom doors where they watched the end of the trial.
Following the trial’s conclusion, Roche said that while the commonwealth did not agree with the jury’s verdict, “we respect it.”
After leaving the courtroom behind, Combs thanked God, the jury and his defense attorney. He also thanked the commonwealth, adding that Roche was just doing his job.
“I'm excited,” Combs said. “I get to move on with my new life. It's a new beginning from here on out.”
Of the verdict, Carrico said “I truly believe justice has been served today and that the justice system works.”
She said both sides presented aggressive arguments and that the jury listened diligently.
“In the end,” she said. “I believe truth won out.”