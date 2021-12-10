Jury acquits Smyth County man of rape charge

The woman testified that it was like a “mood switch,” that Combs went from being angry to nice. She said he kept suggesting they have sex, saying things like “you know you want it.” She brushed it off at first, she said, and then told him she didn’t feel well and didn’t want to when he insisted that she did.

She said after Combs pushed her back on the bed and began to remove her clothes, “I just gave in at that point.”

The woman said she didn’t tell anyone because she felt intimidated by Combs. Then, on April 19,2020, she filed a report with the Smyth County Sheriff's Office. Although the woman was unable to give Lt. Kevin Terry a specific date, she told him it occurred sometime within the last month, according to a criminal complaint, so Terry listed the offense date as March 15- April 15, 2020. Several months later, that time frame was moved up by a week.

The day she filed the report, Combs had been arrested on a public intoxication charge in the Town of Marion after an interaction with some residents on Severt Street as he drove through. Upon his arrest a SCSO deputy arrived to serve him with an emergency protective order his wife had been granted.