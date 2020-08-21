Austinville man convicted in 2017 Wythe double slaying

Jared Kenneth Stephens once called Aidan Dawson his best friend.
On Wednesday morning, he got prison time for his death.
Speaking from jail via a video conferencing system, the 22-year-old Austinville resident pleaded guilty to five felonies in the November 2017 slayings of 17-year-old Dawson and Dawson’s 24-year-old friend, Raymond Rodriguez. Both victims were shot once in the head after a fake drug deal at an abandoned Wythe County residence.
Although Stephens’ case was in Wythe County Circuit Court, his hearing was moved to Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, which has equipment allowing defendants to appear remotely.
“I’m guilty, sir,” Stephens said through a large wall-mounted monitor when Judge Josiah Showalter Jr. asked him how he pleaded to conspiring to distribute drugs.
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.
According to police and the prosecution, Stephens was driving a Jeep on Nov. 30, 2017, that carried Dawson, Rodriguez, Dylan McGlothlin and Hunter Armbrister.
At McGlothlin’s request, Stephens parked at an empty Reed Creek Drive farmhouse so McGlothlin could sell drugs to a “tweaker” who lived there.
After going to the house and returning to the Jeep, McGlothlin shot both victims with a .357 Magnum revolver, a weapon police found in McGlothlin’s car during his arrest. In January, McGlothlin was given two life sentences for his role in the crimes and was moved from jail into the Nottoway Correctional Center in Burkeville.
A third suspect, Hunter Armbrister, who’s still awaiting trial and being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail, is accused of helping McGlothlin move the victims’ bodies behind an outbuilding.
Police said Stephens and McGlothlin, who gave Stephens cocaine in exchange for his silence about what happened, cleaned up the Jeep and disposed of cleaning products at a local gas station.
In the days after the slaying when the victims were still missing, Stephens lied to police and Aidan’s mother, Kristy Dawson, who attended Wednesday’s hearing with her husband, Donny Dawson. Eventually, though, Stephens, who told an investigator that “he loved Aidan and Aidan was his best friend,” cooperated with deputies and led them to the bodies.
Saying he was young and scared, Stephens apologized on Wednesday for his deception.
“I hope that someday, they’ll be able to forgive me,” he said.
As part of a plea agreement that Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones said was brokered after input from Aidan’s parents, Stephens was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison with credit for time served while awaiting trial.
After his release, he’ll be on probation for 15 years and must repay $5,000 to the Virginia Victims Fund.
Stephens also agreed to cooperate with police on any matters involving his co-defendant.
No trial date has been set for Armbrister.
Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 19, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.
