Forest Service plans controlled burn this week in Wythe

Date and Time: The Forest Service plans to begin ignitions the week of April 6th, 2021, weather conditions permitting. Burning is expected to occur over one to two days. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area for several days after the burn.

Temporary Closures: The Virginia Highlands Horse Trail (Trail # 337) lies within the prescribed fire area and will be temporarily closed during the burn for Public Safety. Forest Service Trail #4617 will remain open but may be impacted by smoke. The following Forest Service Roads (FSR) will also be closed for the duration of the burn: FSR 14B, FSR 14G, FSR 1501, and Forest Heaven Road (FSR 787). These roads will reopen when fire managers determine its safe again for public travel. CC Camp Road (FSR 14) will temporarily be closed during active ignitions along the roadside. As soon as its safe FSR 14 will be reopened for public travel. Public using Forest Service roads are cautioned to slow down, drive defensively, and be prepared to encounter firefighters and equipment along with smoke along the roadway.