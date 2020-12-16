Chilhowie names new police chief

CHILHOWIE, Va. — Longtime Marion Police Lt. Andrew Moss will take the helm of the Chilhowie Police Department as its new chief of police on Jan. 4.
The Chilhowie Town Council made the announcement during its Thursday night meeting.
“I really do appreciate it,” Moss said after the council voted to appoint him. “I know we’ll do some really good things. I’m really honored and humbled that you chose me.”
“You’re coming in to some good police officers here,” said Mayor Gary Heninger. “We’re family down here.”
The council began its search for a new police chief this past summer after it declined to reappoint Steve Price in July.
Moss brings 26 years of experience in law enforcement, 24 with the town of Marion. Before that, he was an officer with the Vinton Police Department just outside of Roanoke.
A Marion High School graduate, Moss and a friend got the law enforcement “bug,” as he puts it, while he was studying sociology at Virginia Tech, where the pair played football together.
“We were coming home from practice, and there was a bank robbery in Blacksburg near our apartment complex,” Moss said. “All the officers, the lights, the sirens, guys on the corners with guns out, we thought, ‘Yeah, I want to do that.’”
Moss soon dropped his plans of teaching and coaching football and transferred to East Tennessee State University, where he got his degree in criminal justice. That same year, he graduated from the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy and took his first law enforcement job with the Vinton PD. Moss’ friend went on to become a trooper with the Virginia State Police.
After his stint in Vinton, Moss came on board the Marion PD in June 1996. Five years later, he was promoted to sergeant and then lieutenant in 2008.
One of his first tasks as chief of police will be getting out and meeting the town’s community members to see how the department can better serve them and improve its policing, Moss said.
He’ll also be busy updating the department’s policies.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!