Chilhowie names new police chief

CHILHOWIE, Va. — Longtime Marion Police Lt. Andrew Moss will take the helm of the Chilhowie Police Department as its new chief of police on Jan. 4.

The Chilhowie Town Council made the announcement during its Thursday night meeting.

“I really do appreciate it,” Moss said after the council voted to appoint him. “I know we’ll do some really good things. I’m really honored and humbled that you chose me.”

“You’re coming in to some good police officers here,” said Mayor Gary Heninger. “We’re family down here.”

The council began its search for a new police chief this past summer after it declined to reappoint Steve Price in July.

Moss brings 26 years of experience in law enforcement, 24 with the town of Marion. Before that, he was an officer with the Vinton Police Department just outside of Roanoke.

A Marion High School graduate, Moss and a friend got the law enforcement “bug,” as he puts it, while he was studying sociology at Virginia Tech, where the pair played football together.